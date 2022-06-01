IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi: Bollywood stars arrive and rehearsals begin for weekend of shows

Celebrities and performers for the International Indian Film Academy Awards have started to arrive on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for a weekend of celebrations.

The event will begin with IIFA Rocks on Friday, a night dedicated to music and fashion.

The IIFA Awards, which honours the best Hindi films and talents of the previous year, is usually held over a number of days, with a gala awards night as the finale, which will be on Saturday this year.

Etihad Arena will host both the shows, but properties across Yas Island are already abuzz with activity. Bollywood director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will host IIFA Rocks, were photographed outside the W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, the official celebrity hotel for the weekend.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from rehearsals at the Etihad Arena:

Expand Autoplay Rehearsals have begun for the International Indian Film Academy Awards at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA 2022

Performers announced so far for the night include composer and singer Devi Sri Prasad, music whizz Tanishk Bagchi and singers Neha Kakkar, Asees Kaur, Ash King, Zahrah S Khan and Dhvani Bhanushali. Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh will also present their new collaboration track, Designer.

On Saturday, actors Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor, who are both known for their high-energy stage presence, will share the stage with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi. Abhishek Bachchan was also added as a performer on Tuesday.

“IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and perform. After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite. I am excited for this reunion of the industry to be happening as the world gets together again. And I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally," Bachchan said.

READ MORE Most memorable IIFA moments from over the years

Bachchan's wife, Aishwarya Rai will be a guest on the night along with other stars including veteran actors Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Mithun Chakraborty. They will be joined by Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and film producer Boney Kapoor.

Oscar winner A R Rahman will also attend the event, and so will actors Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Fardeen Khan, Sohail Khan and Suniel Shetty. Director and producer Karan Johar, who was earlier meant to host IIFA Rocks before the event was rescheduled, will attend the awards night on Saturday.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the stars attending the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi.