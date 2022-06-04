IIFA Rocks 2022 top 10 moments: Bollywood stars shine at Abu Dhabi ceremony

It was a night of star-spotting in Abu Dhabi as Bollywood's elite made their way to Yas Island for the first day of the IIFA Weekend at Etihad Arena.

In true Bollywood fashion, the evening began later than expected. Most celebrities were happy to stop on the green carpet and chat before making their way to the event.

Several actors including Shahid Kapoor, Salman, Nora Fatehi, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey walked down.

Here are the top 10 things we learnt:

1. Fardeen Khan's is back on the big screen

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The actor is making his return to entertainment after 12 years.

Having been away from the limelight, he said he's appearing in a film called Visfot (Blast), which he recently finished shooting.

He will star alongside Riteish Deshmukh in the thriller which is a remake of a Venezuelan film.

2. Yo Yo Honey Singh is the man of the moment

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh at IIFA Rocks. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The rapper has a huge fan following in Bollywood — several stars including South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas and Sara Ali Khan said they were looking forward to his performance at the IIFA Rocks.

3. Ananya Panday's 'dream come true'

Ananya Panday walks the green carpet at IIFA Rocks 2022 event held in Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Speaking at her first IIFA performance, the Bollywood actress said it was "a dream come true” and called it "bigger and better than ever”.

Panday, who is a big fan of Abu Dhabi, says she is excited to visit Warner Bros World, so fans of the actress who are hoping to catch a glimpse of her know where to go.

4. Middle Eastern designers dazzle again

Zahrah S Khan in a dress by Lebanese designer Ziad Germanos. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

A number of stars attending the event in Abu Dhabi chose to wear creations by Middle Eastern designers for the green carpet, with Zahrah S Khan and Asees Kaur in dresses by Lebanon's Ziad Germanos.

Actress Urvashi Rautela was seen in a dress by Amato, the label by Filipino designer Furne One, who is based in Dubai. And actress Nora Fatehi wore a blue gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, who runs his brand from Dubai.

5. Newbies are also joining the fun at the IIFA Awards

Actress Sharvari Wagh walks the green carpet. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

It is the first time several talents from the Hindi film industry are attending the event, including singer Zahrah S Khan and actress Sharvari.

Khan was one of the performers at IIFA Rocks.

6. Sara Ali Khan's is heading to Skydive Dubai

#IIFARocks: Bollywood actress #SaraAliKhan talks about what she wants to do in Abu Dhabi

The popular actress said she planned to make the most of her time in the UAE and aims to go skydiving while she’s in the country — revealing she will be documenting her experience on Instagram.

7. Lara Dutta's off to the Louvre Abu Dhabi

#IIFARocks2022: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe @LaraDutta says she plans to visit @LouvreAbuDhabi during her time in Abu Dhabi



Follow the latest #IIFA2022 developments here

The actress and former Miss Universe called Abu Dhabi a "very warm and very welcoming" city, having been here several times before to shoot films.

She also said she plans to visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

8. Shahid Kapoor's is a regular face in Abu Dhabi

"I'm loving it. Yas Island is great. Abu Dhabi is great." -@shahidkapoor #IIFARocks green carpet appearance by #ShahidKapoor



Follow the latest #IIFA2022 developments on our live blog

The Bollywood star spent an entire month in Abu Dhabi, including on Yas Island, shooting an action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his hit Tiger series of films, which were also shot in the city.

Kapoor's film does not have a title or a release date yet.

9. Mamta Mohandas shares Salman Khan's wardrobe

South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

South Indian actress Mohandas has been a big fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan since she was a child.

She even chose an outfit by Khan’s stylist Ashley Rebello to wear on the green carpet on Friday night.

10. Rahul Dev is a Sara Ali Khan fan

Actor Rahul Dev and actress and model Mugdha Godse. AFP

Actor Dev, who walked the green carpet with girlfriend, actress Mugdha Godse, said he was looking forward to Sara Ali Khan’s IIFA Awards performance on Saturday.

He revealed he has just wrapped up a film with her.

