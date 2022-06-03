IIFA Awards 2022 live: day one begins in Abu Dhabi with IIFA Rocks music and fashion night

The 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards are taking place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The awards celebrate the best of Bollywood films from the past year, but this year, will honour movies from the past two years, as the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic.

Top stars of the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, will be attending the two-day event in the capital, which begins on Friday with IIFA Rocks, an evening dedicated to music and fashion.

Hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, IIFA Rocks will feature performances from popular singers including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali. Composer and singer Devi Sri Prasad, composer Tanishk Bagchi and singers Asees Kaur, Ash King and Zahrah S Khan will also take to the stage.

