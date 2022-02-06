Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa to perform at Dubai's Global Village

Fans of Punjabi pop will be pleased to hear chart-topping singer Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, aka Guru Randhawa, will be in Dubai next week.

The Lahore star, who's known for his upbeat dance numbers, will perform at the family-friendly theme park Global Village on February 12, from 9pm.

Randhawa, 30, is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter and composer in the Punjabi, Bhangra and Bollywood genres. While he started his music career a decade ago, with the release of single Same Girl in collaboration with Sri Lankan singer-songwriter Arjun, his star is still rising, and last year he became the first Indian male singer to cross 30 million followers on Instagram.

Some of his best-known hits include High Rated Gabru, Ishare Tere and Tere Te.

Access to the concert is free for Global Village ticket holders, although owing to Covid-19 safety regulations there will be limited seating.

Those wishing to attend the concert need to get a free concert wristband from the box office next to the main stage from 4pm on Saturday. These will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and only one will be given to each person.

In November, live concerts returned to Global Village for the first time since the pandemic began, starting with Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem.

These were taking place every Friday before the UAE's weekend changed – which means the working week now runs from Monday to Friday in line with much of the rest of the world – and so now the concerts take place on Saturday nights.

Global Village, one of Dubai's most beloved attractions, reopened for the season at the end of October, with more space and new features, including a fire-breathing dragon, new restaurants and a revamped floating market. Firework displays also take place every weekend.

Entry tickets to Global Village are available online for Dh15 or at the gate for Dh20.

More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae