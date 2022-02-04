The Kooks to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in February

British band The Kooks are set to play a headline show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena later this month.

The indie rock bank will play a one-off show on Sunday, February 27, as part of their 15th-anniversary international tour, as part of which they will play throughout the UK and Europe.

Originating from Brighton, the three-piece band is made up of Luke Pritchard, Hugh Harris and Alexis Nunez.

The Kooks released their debut studio album Inside In/Inside Out in 2006, featuring hits such as She Moves In Her Own Way, Naive and You Don’t Love Me.

Since then, they’ve gone on to release four further albums with their most recent, Let’s Go Sunshine, achieving Top 10 status in the Official UK Album Charts in 2018.

The band have also been streamed more than one million times globally, and embarked on a number of sold-out world tours.

The Kooks previously performed in Dubai in 2012 at Chill Out Festival, and were due to return in 2019 for Party in the Park, however, they were forced to cancel owing to injury.

“We can’t wait to play to our fans in the UAE on February 27,” the band said. “Grab your tickets now.”

Tickets are available in both Standing and Seating categories, priced from Dh250, via Coca-ColaArena.com, Platinumlist, BookMyShow and all UAE Virgin Megastores.