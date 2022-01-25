West End performers to bring two family-friendly shows to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Two new family-friendly shows are coming to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on March 5.

The first one, called The Greatest Show, will feature performers from London's West End who will present singalong songs from Frozen to Moana as well as the popular film The Greatest Showman. The music will be accompanied by a circus show, promising a fun-filled afternoon for the entire family.

Then, in the evening, another acclaimed West End show will make its UAE debut for one night only. Queen by Candlelight features music from Queen, one of the biggest rock bands in history, performed in candlelight. More than 20 hits from the band will be featured in the show, from Bohemian Rhapsody to We Are The Champions and I Want to Break Free.

"The show has sold out at venues across the UK so we are really excited to be bringing it to a Dubai audience on an even bigger scale," said Queen by Candlelight producer Daniel Wood. "The stage will be bathed in candlelight as our stellar cast perform the hits of Queen like you’ve never seen before."

The Greatest Show will start at 1.30pm on Saturday, March 5 with tickets from Dh150. Queen by Candlelight is scheduled to start at 7.30pm the same day, with tickets from Dh75.

Proof of vaccination is not required for these events, but as per Dubai government guidelines, standing is not permitted and attendees must adhere to all Covid-19 protocols.

More information is available at coca-cola-arena.com