Live concerts are back at Global Village for the first time since the pandemic began

For the first time since the pandemic began, live concerts are back on at Global Village.

To start the performances, Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem will take to the family-friendly attraction’s stage this Friday, from 9pm.

A new concert will then take place every Friday, although more artists are yet to be announced.

Concerts are free to attend for anyone who’s bought an entry ticket to Global Village online for Dh15 or at the gate for Dh20.

Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem will perform live at Global Village on Friday. Photo: Global Village

The number of guests is limited, however, owing to Covid-19 safety restrictions, so special concert wristbands will be available at information desks inside Gate of the World and Cultural Gate from 4pm on Friday to anyone who wants to attend.

Wristbands will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hameem is a regional favourite when it comes to Iraqi pop, particularly in the Gulf. In 2019, her song Al Mafrood was the most-streamed track in Saudi Arabia on Spotify, and Hameem the most-streamed artist.

Global Village has had a stellar line-up of performing artists of both regional and international appeal over the past 26 seasons, from Emirati artist Hamad Salem Al Ameri to famous Pakistani folk and pop star Abrar Ul Haq and even American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo.

What's new at Global Village this year?

The family-friendly attraction reopened to the public in October, to much fanfare. This year, it's back with a new look, new attractions and even a fire-breathing dragon.

The 26 pavilions represent the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from opening day:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Acrobats entertain visitors on the opening day of Global Village's 26th year. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Al Sana'a Pavilion has also returned, along with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, both of which give opportunities to Emirati entrepreneurs to sell produce.

For children, there's the new Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, which houses a series of fun and interactive activity areas based on the much-loved childhood character.

Internationally acclaimed dance show Burn the Floor has also made its regional debut, with a regular slot on the attraction’s main stage. The high-voltage show features daring choreography by a troupe of international dancers.

Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy the new Railway Market, inspired by Thailand’s famous Umbrella Market, which offers a huge range of sweets, desserts and baked goods from across Asia and around the world.

And finally, the attraction’s popular floating market has more space thanks to a new location on the park’s lake, which overlooks a Fire Fountain show.

You can buy tickets for Global Village via the website or official app. Children aged under 3, senior citizens over the age of 65 and holders of People of Determination ID cards and one companion can enter the attraction free of charge.

Global Village operates from 4pm to 12am, Saturday to Wednesday, and 4pm to 1am, on Thursday and Friday. Mondays are reserved for ladies and families, except on official public holidays.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae