IIFA Rocks fashion: Bollywood stars' best looks from the Abu Dhabi green carpet

The International Indian Film Academy Awards are well underway in Abu Dhabi with some of the biggest names in Bollywood walking the IIFA Rocks green carpet in style.

Sara Ali Khan wore a full black tulle gown by Norwegian fashion house Aadnevik at the Friday event, while Urvashi Rautela went for a red hot look by Dubai designer Furne One's Amato Couture.

Also representing the region, Nora Fatehi sported a blue mermaid-style sequinned gown by UAE-based Michael Cinco and Zahrah S Khan chose a rich blue gown by Lebanon's Ziad Germanos.

Jacqueline Fernandez made a sharp statement with a golden gown by Beirut atelier Jean-Louis Sabaji, dazzling with sequins that created a stud-effect across her shoulder.

The gents of Bollywood also walked the green carpet in their finest attire.

Tiger Shroff stood out in a light pink suit by Rajesh Pratap Singh for Satya Paul, while Salman Khan opted for a black velvet blazer, worn over a navy jacket.

The awards are taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

They celebrate the best of Bollywood films from the past year, but this year will focus on films from the past two years, as the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Top stars of the Hindi film industry, including Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, are attending the two-day event in the capital, which kicked off with Friday's IIFA Rocks.

Hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, the event featured performances by popular singers including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Singer Devi Sri Prasad, composer Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur, Ash King and Zahrah S Khan also took take to the stage.

