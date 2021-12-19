Filipino fashion designer Furne One presents all-gold tribute to the UAE

Filipino designer Furne One delivered an ode to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee at the inaugural Fashion Week Dubai.

Amato by Furne One presented the three-day event’s closing show on Saturday, with a collection that paid tribute to the country he has called home for more than two decades. A celebration of the UAE’s 50th anniversary, the collection consisted of 50 pieces, presented by 50 models.

Each piece was gold, in a range of textures and fabrics, including smooth leathers, lace lurex and jersey. All featured Amato’s signature embellishments, from sequins and spikes to crystals and intricate threadwork.

A male model took to the runway in micro shorts and a voluminous cropped gold cape covered in sequins, bare-chested save for a chunky chain mail necklace. The same shimmering fabric was shaped into culottes, wide-legged trousers and hooded robes, donned by male models who resembled pharaonic soldiers.

The theatrical closing look from Amato by Furne One's show at Fashion Week Dubai

Female models were decked in intricate headpieces and face jewellery, sequinned bralettes and fitted floor-length skirts. A wide-legged jumpsuit was layered with chains and jewels across the front, adding a warrior-like edge to the lux look. Plays in volume came in the form of balloon sleeves, oversized harem pants and ornate crop tops that extended into translucent capes.

Amato’s trademark gowns consisted of fitted sequinned forms topped with flowing tulle skirts or mermaid dresses with high necks crafted from intricate beadwork. One notable gown was covered in spikes and topped with a high neck and spiky sculptured shoulders.

The Filipino designer has become a household name since launching his label in 2002 in the UAE, garnering a reputation for glamorous couture-inspired creations that combine lavish materials with opulent embellishments.

“I have always tried to create exquisite and ethereal designs tempered with a silent touch of strength. My collections aren’t for the faint-hearted woman, but one who is comfortable in her skin,” says designer Furne One, who has dressed Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger, among others.