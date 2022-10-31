Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Maniesh Paul to host IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Organisers of the International Indian Film Academy Awards have named the hosts for the main ceremony, to be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on February 11.

Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar and Abhishek Bachchan will be joined by returning host, actor Maniesh Paul, for the gala awards, which recognise the best Bollywood films and actors from the previous year. Paul hosted the evening earlier this year at the Etihad Arena alongside actors Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The annual event is usually held in a different city, but is returning to Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row. Spread across a number of days, the IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place from February 9 to 11, with the final gala awards night preceded by IIFA Rocks, an evening dedicated to musical performances.

Stars confirmed to attend so far include Khan, who is an ambassador for the event, as well as fellow actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Director and producer Karan Johar will also attend.

"I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally," Bachchan, who was one of the performers this year, said.

Akhtar, who has hosted past IIFA Awards, said he was looking forward to taking part next year in Abu Dhabi.

"IIFA is the only global platform that has travelled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe," he said.

First held in London in 2000, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised by Mumbai event company Wizcraft International Entertainment and has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's popularity globally.

Dubai hosted the event in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

The 2022 event marked the first time it was held in Abu Dhabi, on June 3 to 4 after being postponed from its original May date following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

More than 20,000 fans attended the event across two days, IIFA said.

