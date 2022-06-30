IIFA Awards to return to Abu Dhabi in February 2023

Less than a year after the International Indian Film Academy Awards held its first Abu Dhabi ceremony, the prestigious annual Bollywood event is set to return to the capital.

The IIFA Awards will take place in the UAE again in February 2023, it was announced at a press conference on Yas Island on Thursday.

Noreen Khan, vice president of the IIFA, said: “The Wizcraft team and the Bollywood stars all had such a great and positive experience in the emirate the first time around.”

The 2022 event was held on June 3 to 4 at Etihad Arena after being postponed from its original May date, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

It was the first time it was held in the UAE since 2006, when it took place in Dubai, and it was the event's Abu Dhabi debut.

The IIFA Weekend & Awards featured performances by some of the biggest Indian stars across two days, with many of the top films and actors of the past year honoured on the final night.

First held in the year 2000, in London, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised by Mumbai event company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honour the best Hindi films and movie talents of the previous year. It is held in a different country every year, and has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's popularity globally.

Dubai hosted the event in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

While the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last IIFA event was held in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood.

"Over the last 21 years, the IIFA has not only given Indian cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally," host Salman Khan said.

