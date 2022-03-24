Watch Bollywood star Ranveer Singh dance his way around Abu Dhabi's Yas Island

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is loved as much for his acclaimed films as he is his seemingly limitless enthusiasm, has brought the same energy to a Bollywood-style dance-athon around Yas Island.

Singh, one of India's top actors, stars in the latest promotional video for the Abu Dhabi destination, as he takes in the best of what it has to offer. Set to the tunes of the slogan "Yas hai to khaas hai", which is Hindi for "if it's Yas, it's special", the video opens with Singh at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi where he watches a face-off between Batman and his nemesis The Joker.

The star is then seen golfing at Yas Links, going on a roller coaster ride at Ferrari World, enjoying a splash at Yas Waterworld, shopping at Yas Mall with his gal pals, and then zipping around Yas Marina Circuit. Shots of these are interlaced with Singh dancing with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck at Warner Bros World, and with other dancers on Yas Marina, with the W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island's unique facade in the background. He's also seen flying inside Clymb Abu Dhabi's indoor skydiving flight chamber.

"Where do I even begin? It was a holiday that completely blew my mind," Singh captioned the video on Instagram.

Singh, 36, is no stranger to the UAE. He last visited the country to promote his acclaimed film 83, in Dubai, in December. The sports drama also stars his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

The actor is the latest high-profile name to promote Yas Island. Comedian Kevin Hart last year said he was on his way to the capital, and revealed his next holiday will be at Yas Island, “the craziest entertainment venue in the world”.

“Yours truly will be coming that way soon. I’m excited, I’m pumped up,” said Hart in a video posted on Instagram. “I’m going to hop into that world of excitement … I’m expecting to be blown away.

“You’re doing it too big over there for me not to come and get some … Yas Island, buckle up!”

In October, Hollywood action star John Cena starred in a Visit Abu Dhabi tourism campaign, with a video showing him having a full-throttled adventure around the UAE capital.

