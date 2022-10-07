Bollywood star Ranveer Singh joins 300 Indian fans at Yas Island attractions

Fans of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh were treated to a day enjoying Yas Island's award-winning attractions — while hanging out with the acclaimed actor.

A total of 300 travellers from India, all winners of a country-wide contest, were flown to Abu Dhabi earlier this week for a three-day all-expenses-paid trip to Yas Island. During the trip, the lucky visitors stayed at one of the island's hotels and enjoyed its theme parks and shopping malls.

Some even experienced the thrilling rides with Singh, who is one of India's highest-paid actors.

On Wednesday, the final day, Singh hosted a gala dinner at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The winners were selected via a social media contest, #FlyMeToYas, organised by Yas Island and travel company MakeMyTrip. The contest invited people to post videos of themselves replicating Singh's "hook-step" dance moves in the Bollywood-style Yas Island promotional video titled Yas Hai Khaas.

Singh, 37, was named a Yas Island ambassador in March.

A video accompanying the announcement and starring Singh opens with the actor at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi where he watches a face-off between Batman and his nemesis The Joker. The star is then seen playing golf at Yas Links, going on a roller coaster ride at Ferrari World, enjoying a splash at Yas Waterworld, shopping at Yas Mall with his gal pals, and then zipping around Yas Marina Circuit. He's also seen flying inside Clymb Abu Dhabi's indoor skydiving flight chamber.

"I'm back to my favourite holiday destination Yas Island and this time I have company. Having a ‘khaas’ (special) holiday with the MakeMyTrip hook-step challenge winners," Singh posted on Thursday, along with photos from the three-day trip.

Singh with fans at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. Photo: Yas Island

Singh, who is also the brand ambassador for NBA India, was spotted on Thursday at the Atlanta Hawks versus Milwaukee Bucks game at Etihad Arena.

The sold-out event, watched by 18,000, marked the first time an NBA game was hosted in the UAE.

The teams play again at the Etihad Arena on Saturday night.