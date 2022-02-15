Etihad launches family-friendly flying in partnership with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? On Etihad Airways' flights it will now be both as the airline launches family-friendly flying in partnership with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

Etihad's first product launch since the onset of the global pandemic turns the airline's focus on its youngest passengers with children getting extra special treatment with a little help from Tweety, Bugs Bunny and co.

The national airline of the UAE's Little VIP service launches today on ultra-long haul flights. Travellers checking in at Abu Dhabi International Airport can expect dedicated family check-in desks, themed in-flight meals and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi activity packs.

Etihad has launched a Little VIP service in partnership with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. Photo: Etihad Airways

“We understand and appreciate that it’s not always easy travelling with little ones, however this collaboration with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi is designed to make the travel experience an exciting one for children and an easier one for their parents,” said Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, brand and marketing at Etihad Airways.

“With the help of Scooby-Doo and the Tunes Squad, we promise that even the tiniest travellers will love every minute of their journey with Etihad Airways."

Family check-in desks at Abu Dhabi International Airport

Family check-in desks at Abu Dhabi International Airport are designed to minimise queuing and have small sets of steps leading up to the desks to ensure little ones have a good view of all that's going on.

Priority boarding will focus on families so that children have time to get settled in their seats and parents can be confident they'll have space to store carry-on luggage before other travellers board flights.

Etihad also has some new amenities to ensure children won’t get bored. The in-flight entertainment system has been fully loaded with Warner Bros shows and films, including Space Jam, Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, Flintstones, Teen Titans and Justice League.

Sustainable Scooby-Doo activity packs

Little VIP travellers' flying Etihad receive Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo themed activity packs.

Little ones aged 3 to 8 will receive a yellow drawstring bag filled with a Looney Tunes' passport holder, activity book, stickers, games and crayons.

Children aged 9 to 13 can look forward to a stylish Scooby Doo backpack containing a passport holder, activity cards and a Museum of Mysteries board game, inspired by the ride at the award-winning theme park on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Fluffy yellow Cartoon Junction blankets are available for infants up to 2 years old. These environmentally responsible products are made from recycled water bottles and, like all of the new products in the Little VIP range, do not feature single-use plastic.

Themed in-flight meals with reusable child-safe cutlery

Children flying Etihad will receive new Scooby Doo-themed meals with child-safe reusable cutlery packs. Photo: Etihad

When it comes to eating, the chefs at Etihad have overhauled their children's meals to give youngsters more of what they want to eat.

Children will be served first and will receive their food in colourful Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi-themed boxes. The ever-changing menu is packed with family favourites including juice boxes, yoghurt, pizza, macaroni and cheese, sandwiches, pancakes and waffles.

Reusable, colourful cutlery packs are also included with each meal. Passengers are encouraged to take the child-friendly utensils away with them to reuse during their travels.

Cabin crew and ground crew at Etihad Airways are undergoing training to be able to identify and support family travel needs. Photo: Etihad

To ensure all Little VIPs on Etihad flights are well looked after when they fly, Etihad's cabin crew and ground staff are undergoing new training to ensure they can easily identify and support family travel needs.

Following its launch on Etihad's ultra long-haul flights, the Little VIP campaign will be rolled out across long and medium-haul flights, too.

Etihad paused new product launches during the global pandemic, but the latest campaign is the first of several initiatives that the airline has been working on during this time.

“This year, we will bring product innovation to the forefront, and this is the first of many exciting developments to look forward to,” said Daly.

