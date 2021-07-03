Clymb Abu Dhabi to host free indoor skydive show every weekend throughout summer

Clymb Abu Dhabi is set to launch a new indoor skydiving show this weekend, with the attraction’s instructors showing off their impressive skills.

The Dare to Soar flying show opened on Friday and will take place each Friday throughout summer, until August 28.

The Yas Island attraction is home to the world’s tallest indoor skydiving flight chamber, where instructors will perform the weekly free-of-charge show. Anyone who is inspired to try it themselves will then be able to claim a 20 per cent discount on experiences booked until the end of September.

In line with the latest government directives in Abu Dhabi, all visitors to Clymb over the age of 16 will be required to provide proof of a "green pass" on the Al Hosn application to enter the attraction.

As well as indoor skydiving, Clymb, which opened its doors on Yas Island in 2019, is home to the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall, standing at 43 metres high.

The Dare to Soar show will take place every Friday at 6pm. More information can be found at clymbabudhabi.com