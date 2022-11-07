30 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Wizkid to Kylie Minogue

Music, dance and opera will feature on the Dubai events calendar over the coming months.

In addition to the sparkling New Year's Eve performance by Kylie Minogue, there will also be performances by Nigerian Afro-pop star Wizkid and EDM DJ Tiesto.

Popular music and cultural festival Sole DXB will be back with hip-hop star Rapsody among the headliners announced so far.

Here, The National rounds up 30 of the best events to look forward to:

1. Peter Bence: November 11 at Dubai Opera

As the former Guinness World Record holder for being the fastest piano player, the British musician's concerts are always a full-throttle affair — and his Dubai show should be no different.

A classical pianist and film composer, Bence aims to show the versatility and depth of the piano.

For a preview, check out his 2020 album The Awesome Piano which cracked the top 20 of the Billboard Global charts.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from Dh190; www.dubaiopera.com

2. Enrico Macias: November 12 at Dubai Opera

After back-to-back sold-out shows last year, French crooner Enrico Macias returns to Dubai to perform his multilingual songs spanning six decades.

Named "the singer of peace" by former UN secretary-general Kurt Waldheim, Macias is known for hits Adieu Mon Pays, Les Filles de Mon Pays and Entre l'Orient et l'Occident.

His catalogue spans crowd favourites in English, Italian, Turkish, Greek and Armenian.

Showtime at 8pm; tickets from Dh295; www.dubaiopera.com

3. Dresden Opera Ball: November 15 at Dubai Opera

The lavish gala event returns to Dubai Opera with another distinguished line-up of opera stars.

Spain's Placido Domingo leads an impressive bill, which includes Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka and The European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden. Dress to impress as the event will feature a red carpet, VIP reception, main performances and a gala dinner.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh975; www.dubaiopera.com

4. 2Cellos: November 19 at Coca-Cola Arena

It's better late than never when it comes to 2Cellos.

The Croatian cellist duo will bring their farewell tour to Dubai and perform music from their six eclectic albums.

2Cellos's energetic takes on rock and pop classics such as AC/DC's Highway to Hell, Coldplay's Clocks and Muse's Supermassive Black Hole earned them a cult following, billions of streams and led to them being invited by Elton John as a special guest during his 2014 world tour.

With members going their separate ways at the end of this run of shows, this could be the last chance for regional audiences to see one of the most innovative classical crossover groups to emerge in the last 10 years.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from D225; www.coca-cola-arena.com

5. Calum Scott: November 19 at Hard Rock Cafe

UK singer-songwriter Calum Scott, of Britain's Got Talent fame, will be returning to Dubai this November with his new album Bridges.

Only guests aged 21 and above can attend.

Tickets are on sale from Dh299 and doors will open at 7pm for the event to start at 8pm.

More information is available at www.ticketmasteruae.ae

6. 'The Magic of Rob Lake': November 25 to 27 at Dubai Opera

The American illusionist already achieved the pinnacle of his craft by winning The Merlin Award in 2008 for International Stage Magician of the Year.

In addition to touring the world and starring in television specials, Lake has lent his expertise for mind-bending tricks and set pieces to numerous Broadway productions, including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from Dh250; www.dubaiopera.com

7. Lewis Capaldi: November 28 at Coca-Cola Arena

Lewis Capaldi performs at Etihad Park on the third night of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi is making his UAE return with a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 24. After performances in Sharjah in January 2020 and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race Concerts in December 2021, this marks his first Dubai gig.

Known for his big ballads, including Someone You Loved and Before You Go, expect the big-personality singer to break up the touching songs with his trademark comedy anecdotes.

Tickets are on sale now; admission is open to all ages, except for the golden circle, which is reserved for ages 21 and over.

From 8.30pm; tickets from Dh199; www.coca-cola-arena.com

8. Sole DXB: December 9 to 11 at Dubai Design District

A visitor posing for the camera at Sole DXB at D3. Leslie Pableo for The National

The much-loved street culture and music festival will return after a two-year hiatus.

First held in 2011, the annual event has since grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals.

It now features a multi-format programme, ranging from talks and workshops to footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts.

This year's headline artists include hip-hop acts Rapsody and Freek, as well as UK singer Jorja Smith.

More information is available at www.sole.digital

9. Abida Parveen: December 9 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Pakistani artist is widely regarded as one of the best ghazal singers of her generation.

Listening to Parveen live is described by critics as "an emotional transformative experience", and she has a star fan in Icelandic pop singer Bjork, who noted her “gorgeous voice”.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh150; www.coca-cola-arena.com

10. Hooverphonic: December 10 at Dubai Opera

The seasoned Belgian pop group will make their debut UAE performance in Dubai.

For nearly three decades, the trio found success in Europe and Francophone countries through their catchy and pyschedelic pop tunes.

The group's music has appeared on popular US television series CSI, Entourage and Cold Case.

From 8pm; tickets from Dh275 ; www.dubaiopera.com

11. Le Trio Joubran: December 11 at Dubai Opera

Palestinian group Le Trio Joubran — three brothers who are all maestros on the oud — will play their biggest UAE show to date.

Performing at sold out concerts across Europe and the US, the group are renowned for their intricate compositions inspired by some of the Arab world's greatest poets.

From 8pm; tickets from Dh195 ; www.dubaiopera.com

12. 'King Farouk': December 12 at Dubai Opera

A regal celebration of the golden age of classical Arabic music, the event will feature music and performance vignettes based on the 19th-century period during King Farouk's reign in Egypt.

A number of Egyptian stars will take part in the production, including actors Yousra and Sawsan Badr, as well as singer Najma Abdulla.

From 8pm; tickets from Dh350; www.dubaiopera.com

13. Dubai Shopping Festival: December 15 to January 29, across various venues

Dubai Shopping Festival features plenty of concerts by regional pop stars. Photo: Ruel Pableo / The National

Expect plenty of concerts, shopping deals and family entertainment as part of the six-week festival.

With more details to be announced later in the year, you need only to look back at last year's event to know what's in store.

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki performed at Burj Park, nightly drone shows were held at Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, while pop-up markets took place across locations including Al Seef, Rigga, Al Khawaneej and Global Village.

More information is available at www.visitdubai.com

14. 'The Nutcracker': Dubai Opera on December 16 and 17

The Sugar Plum Fairy and all her friends will visit the UAE this year, for a limited run of The Nutcracker at Dubai Opera.

Performed by acclaimed Moscow Ballet La Classique, the two-act ballet, created by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, was first performed in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Russia's St Petersburg.

It has since gone on to become one of the world's most popular dance shows, performed by myriad ballet companies around the world, particularly around the festive period.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from D250; www.dubaiopera.com

15. Tiesto: December 19 at Coca-Cola Arena

tThe Kaleidoscope producer, who performed at the Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony, will return to the emirate to show us why he is considered one of the leaders of the EDM scene.

Tickets from D199; registration at www.coca-cola-arena.com

16. Wizkid: December 20 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Nigerian singer, known for global hits Essence and Come Closer, will play his biggest UAE show yet.

Wizkid is one the most streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify, with his songs being played 3.4 billion times. He is currently preparing for the release of a new album, More Love, Less Ego.

Tickets from Dh199; registration at www.coca-cola-arena.com

17. Ne-Yo: December 21 at Coca-Cola Arena

A regular visitor to the UAE, Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Smith) returns to the Emirates with a batch of new tunes courtesy of his latest album, Self Explanatory.

You can also expect to hear hits such as Closer and Let Me Love You.

18. Deadmau5: December 22 at Coca-Cola Arena

Canadian DJ and producer Deadmau5, pronounced "dead mouse", brings his blend of progressive house music that made him one of the biggest names in the EDM world.

He also contributed his expertise to the 2019 film Polar, by composing and releasing the soundtrack to the Netflix thriller.

Tickets from Dh199; registration at www.coca-cola-arena.com

19. Mohamed Ramadan: December 23 at Coca-Cola Arena

After wowing fans at the All Africa Festival in Dubai's Burj Park in October, the Egyptian singer will bring his exuberant showmanship to the Coca-Cola Arena with a fast-moving set featuring hits such as Versace Baby, Number One and Mafia.

Tickets from Dh199; registration at www.coca-cola-arena.com

20. Kadim Al Sahir: December 23 and 24 at Dubai Opera

Kadim Al Sahir normally plays arena, making this event a great opportunity to hear his stirring and orchestral work amid the pristine acoustics and refined setting of Dubai Opera.

Showtime is 9pm; tickets from Dh550; www.dubaiopera.com

21. Armin Van Buuren: December 24 at Coca-Cola Arena

A seasoned performer in the Mena region, the Dutch DJ and producer is viewed as a pioneer of trance music. Backed by a blistering light show, Van Buuren will unleash a steady supply of arena anthems such as This is What It Feels Like and Blah Blah Blah.

More information is available at www.coca-cola-arena.com

22. Terra Solis by Tomorrowland

Poolside vibes await at Terra Solis in Dubai. Photo: Tomorrowland

One of the world's biggest dance festivals has a new desert destination in Dubai until June next year.

Belgian electronic dance festival Tomorrowland's Terra Solis, a festival-inspired escape, brings poolside beats, day-to-night parties and special events to the emirate.

Open to adults only, the new getaway is being held on a site spanning 37 hectares at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab road, less than half an hour's drive from Burj Khalifa.

More information is available at www.terrasolisdubai.com

23. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: December 29 at Coca-Cola Arena

A regular performer in the UAE, the revered Pakistani singer will perform devotional songs made famous by his late uncle, the Grammy-nominated Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Also in the mix are selections from Khan's extensive repertoire of Bollywood songs

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh99; www.coca-cola-arena.com

24. Martin Garrix: December 30 at Coca-Cola Arena

Recently crowned as number one artist on DJ Mag's Top 100 list for the fourth time, the Dutchman returns to Dubai for another euphoric show.

Since hitting the music scene in 2012, he's most well-known for his hits Animals, In the Name of Love and Scared to Be Lonely, which was a collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh175; www.coca-cola-arena.com

25. Kylie Minogue: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm

The Spinning Around singer will make a welcome return to the resort, after performing at its grand opening party back in 2008.

The theme for this year’s gala is A Night with the Stars and, as well as the hit-filled performance from Minogue, guests will also have front-row seats to one of Dubai’s biggest fireworks displays as the clock strikes midnight.

Visitors can look forward to hearing songs including Can’t Get You Out of My Head, All The Lovers and The Loco-Motion as they prepare to ring in 2023.

Tickets start at Dh 5,900; www.atlantis.com

26. Havasi Drum & Piano Concert Show: January 14 at Dubai Opera

Popular European artist Havasi — full name Balazs Havasi — is renowned for spectacular performances fusing classical music and rock with a blinding light show.

Such an approach has made him a global drawcard, with the pianist and composer performing sell-out shows in New York's Carnegie Hall, Barbican Centre in London and the Sydney Opera House.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh230; dubaiopera.com

27. Jackson Wang: February 4 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Chinese singer and member of K-pop boy band Got7 will be heading to the emirate as part of his Magic Man world tour.

Dubai is one of six dates included in the tour with venue and ticketing information revealed soon.

In September, Wang released his highly anticipated second solo album, titled Magic Man, which peaked at No 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 10-track album includes singles Blow, Cruel and Blue.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from D350; www.coca-cola-arena.com

28. The Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo: February 5 at Dubai Opera

Bamboleo away with singer, guitarist and one of the founders of the group Gipsy Kings.

The French singer will perform hits, as well as traditional and popular elements of flamenco and rumba music.

From 7.30pm; tickets from Dh295; www.dubaiopera.com

29. Joanne McNally: April 29 at The Agenda

Irish comedienne Joanne McNally is best known for her podcast 'My Therapist Ghosted Me'. Photo: GME Events

The Irish comic will return to Dubai for an encore performance after selling out a trio of shows slated for January.

McNally is known for her popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with presenter Vogue Williams.

The podcast consistently has more than one million downloads each week. A UK television regular, she has appeared on a host of shows, including The Jonathan Ross Show, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Channel 4’s The Big Fat Quiz of Everything.

She has been described by The Sunday Times as a "truly gifted stand-up", and has sold-out 50 nights at Vicar Street in Dublin, four nights at The London Palladium and three nights at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo venue on her most recent tour.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh250; ticketmaster.ae

30. 'West Side Story': Dubai Opera from April 25 to 30

Based on the the original 1961 film version of Leonard Bernstein's musical and set in New York, the show reimagines Shakespeare's tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet and features warring gangs and a country in the midst of societal turmoil.

Showtimes are 8pm and matinees at 2pm; tickets from Dh250; dubaiopera.com

