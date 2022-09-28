Pop star Jackson Wang is bringing his Magic Man world tour to Dubai

Jackson Wang is coming to Dubai.

The Chinese singer and member of K-pop boy band Got7 will be heading to the emirate as part of his Magic Man world tour for a show on February 4.

Dubai is one of six dates, with Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London and Paris shows coming up. Venue and ticketing information for these shows have yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, Wang released his highly anticipated second solo album, titled Magic Man, which peaked at No 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 10-track album includes singles Blow, Cruel and the most recently released song, Blue.

Commenting on the album, Wang said: “Magic Man is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of Magic Man. It’s not a mystery, everything is just magic.”

In addition to singing, he is also a record producer, fashion designer and music video director.

While Wang is best known for being a member of Got7, he's found success as a solo artist, becoming the highest-charting Chinese artist on the Billboard 200 with his first solo album Mirrors, which was released in 2019.

He’s also an entrepreneur and the founder of Team Wang, a record label and design brand. He currently has more than 30.2 million followers on Instagram and 30.8m fans on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.

Other K-pop events in the UAE

It was announced last week that stars Rain and Heize will headline the third Kite: K-Pop in the Emirates concert, set to take place at The Agenda in Dubai Media City on Sunday.

The free event will have the two stars appear live on stage and there will also be XR video performances by rock band YB, singer-songwriter 10cm, rapper pH-1, duo Prudence, singer-songwriter SWJA and singer Car, the Garden, as part of the event.

XR metaverse performances use XR live tracking and 3D technology to create virtual stages — in this case, it will take shape with the acts in South Korea looking like they are performing in front of Burj Khalifa.

It was also announced that K-pop girl group Blackpink will be performing at Etihad Arena on January 28. The four-member band, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, are bringing their world tour to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. The group released their much-anticipated second album, Born Pink, on September 16. It became the first album by a female Korean act to reach No 1 on the Billboard 200.

Scroll the gallery below to see images of Blackpink.