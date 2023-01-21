Blackpink thank fans for 'crazy' support during Middle Eastern debut in Riyadh

Blackpink started the next phase of their world tour in Saudi Arabia.

While all roads lead to their headlining show at the US music festival Coachella in April, in what will be the biggest gig of their career, the K-pop group proved they are already a well-oiled machine with their sold-out show in Riyadh.

To accommodate extra demand, the concert was moved from Mrsool Park to the Blvd International Festival Site, as more than 25,000 people saw the quartet deliver their hits backed by pinpoint choreography.

Entering to the dramatic sounds of bells, the band members split off to various parts of the stage to greet fans.

The first flurry of hits followed in quick succession, with back-to-back renditions of How You Like That, Pretty Savage and Whistle.

While Blackpink shows are known for being carefully choreographed, with little room for improvisation, “Blinks”, as their fans are known, still had a lot to savour despite expecting the prearranged format. For instance, the show was delivered in four acts and an encore, including a section dedicated to solo slots for each member to shine.

Social media is awash with images and videos taken by fans, as the hashtag #BlackpinkinRiyadh trended regionally hours after the performance.

Here are five things to know about Blackpink’s concert in Riyadh.

1. The group were all smiles

Riyadh BLINKS, you guys welcomed our Pinks in the best way possible! Thank you for your love and energy. #BLACKPINK will never forget the time they had with you all. 💗



RIYADH CRAZY OVER BLACKPINK#BORNPINKinRiyadh #BLACKPINKinRIYADH @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/EEfX2oxOUx — BLACKPINK UK | Fanbase (@UK_BLINKS) January 21, 2023

As noted by a UK fan group account, Blackpink were evidently savouring their momentous Middle East debut performance.

The group also acknowledged the 10°C weather, with members wearing Blackpink emblazoned hoodies to keep warm.

2. Riyadh was a 'crazy' crowd

Between songs, member Rose acknowledged the group’s fervent fan base in Saudi Arabia and declared: “Riyadh wins with the crowd. You guys are absolutely crazy.”

3. The venue was lit pink

To ensure the show was aesthetically on point, fans in the more expensive seats, with categories one and two being 699 and 599 Saudi riyals ($186 and $159) per ticket respectively, were given what resembled maracas illuminated in pink.

4. Each member had a moment to shine

During her solo slot, Jennie performed her single You & Me, backed by dancers.

5. The show ended with a fireworks display

The show ended with each member saying their own goodbyes before fans were treated to a massive fireworks display.

Blackpink perform next at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, on January 28. Tickets start from Dh350 and are available at www.ticketmaster.ae