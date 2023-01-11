Coachella 2023: Blackpink to be festival's first K-pop headline act

The Coachella 2023 line-up has been announced, with K-pop group Blackpink, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and singer Frank Ocean set to headline the music festival.

It's a history-making billing, as Blackpink will become the first K-pop act to close out the festival's main stage, while Bad Bunny shares the same prestige as the first Latin artist.

Calvin Harris will also play, though dates for his performances are yet to be announced.

Coachella is one of America’s biggest annual music festivals and is set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends in April.

Bad Bunny is set to perform on the first and second Friday of the festival, along with the English virtual band Gorillaz, led by former Blur frontman Damon Albarn, Chemical Brothers, DJ Metro Boomin and rapper Pusha T.

Seventies rockers Blondie and actor Idris Elba, who also performs as a DJ, are set to take the stage as well.

Blackpink, one of the world’s most popular K-pop groups, will be on stage on the first and second Saturday of the festival.

The all-female group, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, also announced in August that they will be bringing their Born Pink world tour to Abu Dhabi on January 28.

Taking the stage on the same day are Spanish singer Rosalia, Australian rapper The Kid Laroi,English singer Charli XCX and more.

Frank Ocean will perform on the first and last Sunday, closing the festival. The Grammy-winning artist was due to headline the 2020 edition, before it was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

Other artists set to perform on the last two Sundays of the event include Icelandic singer Bjork, singer Dominic Fike, rapper Latto and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Both Coachella 2020 and 2021 were cancelled owing to the pandemic but the music festival returned last year and was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Pre-sale tickets for Coachella 2023 will be available for purchase on January 31. More information is available at www.coachella.com