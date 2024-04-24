Business Extra: What is the role of AI in global sustainability?

How can environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility come together?

As the world commemorates the 54th Earth Day this week, host Cody Combs leads a discussion centred on the evolving role of an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework in driving corporate strategies.

Amy Lehoczky, director of ESG at G42, Abu Dhabi's leading artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, joins Combs to talk about this in the context of G42's $1.5 billion investment from Microsoft.

During the conversation, Ms Lehoczky shares her journey into the ESG domain, the multifaceted role of its directors, the opportunities it presents and the potential to drive business growth while fostering a positive societal impact.