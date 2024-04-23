Which US universities have protests against the Israel-Gaza war?

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A fast-building wave of protests reminiscent of the anti-Vietnam War movement is sweeping universities across the US in response to the Israel-Gaza war, leading to hundreds of arrests and forcing some classes to be cancelled.

The protests have been brewing for months, but picked up steam after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia University's upper Manhattan campus were arrested last week.

Here is a look at where some of the largest protests are happening:

Columbia University

The arrests at Columbia, an elite private university in New York City, came after officials asked police to clear a protest camp where students were calling on the university to divest from Israeli companies and to cut ties with Israeli institutions.

A group of students had set up tents on one of the university's lawns early on Wednesday to form what they called a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment”.

With tension at Columbia continuing to run high and some students afraid to set foot on campus, officials said the university will switch to hybrid learning for the rest of the term, meaning some classes will go online.

Columbia University has a history of protest, most notably in 1968, when hundreds of students angry about racism and the Vietnam War occupied five campus buildings.

Yale University

At Yale, in New Haven, Connecticut, police arrested 60 people including 47 students early on Monday.

University president Peter Salovey cited “police reports identifying harmful acts and threatening language used against individuals at or near the protest sites".

The arrests came more than a week after a group of graduate students began a hunger strike to pressure the famed Ivy League school to divest from companies arming and equipping Israel.

The student group Hunger Strikers for Palestine had written to Mr Salovey, accusing Yale of “complicity in genocide” in Gaza and demanding that he publicly commit to ending the university's investments in arms firms.

New York University

Police said 133 protesters were taken into custody late on Monday after a protest at New York University on the plaza in front of the business school.

An NYU spokesman said the demonstration was held without notice or authorisation. The state university called in police to clear the demonstration after additional protesters, many not affiliated with NYU, joined in.

All of those arrested were released with summons to appear in court on disorderly conduct charges.

Across the US

In the Midwest, protesters set up more than 30 tents on the central part of the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus called the Diag.

Nine anti-war protesters at the University of Minnesota were arrested on Tuesday morning after police took down an encampment a couple of hours after it was set up in front of the library.

On the west coast, California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, announced that its campus would be closed until Thursday after demonstrators occupied a building on Monday night. Classes were to be conducted remotely, the school said on its website.

In Seattle, Washington state, hundreds of high school and university students announced plans to walk out in protest against the Israel-Gaza war on Tuesday.