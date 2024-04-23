Patients ‘less likely to die’ if treated by a female doctor, study reveals

Patients treated by female physicians have a reduced risk of dying, with female patients benefiting more than their male counterparts, new research has found.

The mortality rate for female patients was 8.15 per cent when treated by female physicians compared to 8.38 per cent when the physician was male.

While the difference for male patients was smaller, female physicians had a 10.15 per cent mortality rate compared with male medics’ 10.23 per cent rate.

The study, published on Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Internal Medicine, found the same pattern for hospital readmission rates.

Dr Yusuke Tsugawa, associate professor-in-residence of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the study’s senior author said the findings are important and could help improve care for future patients.

“Patient outcomes should not differ between male and female physicians if they practice medicine the same way,” he said.

“What our findings indicate is that female and male physicians practice medicine differently, and these differences have a meaningful impact on patients' health outcomes.

“Further research on the underlying mechanisms linking physician gender with patient outcomes, and why the benefit of receiving the treatment from female physicians is larger for female patients, has the potential to improve patient outcomes across the board.”

Medics look after a patient in the intensive care unit at Sana Klinikum Offenbach, Germany. AP

The researchers examined insurance body Medicare's claims data from 2016 to 2019 for 458,100 female and about 319,800 male patients.

Of those, 142,500 and 97,500, or about 31 per cent for both, were treated by female doctors.

The primary outcomes were 30-day mortality from the date of hospital admission and 30-day readmission from the date of discharge.

The researchers said there could be several factors driving the differences.

Previous research has found that male doctors might underestimate the severity of their female patients’ illnesses from pain levels to gastrointestinal and cardiovascular symptoms, and stroke risk, which could lead to delayed or incomplete care.

It says female doctors may communicate better with their female patients, making it likelier that these patients provide important information leading to better diagnoses and treatment.

Female patients may be more comfortable with receiving sensitive examinations and engaging in detailed conversations with female physicians.

Dr Tsugawa says more research is needed into how and why male and female physicians practice medicine differently and its effect on patient care.

“A better understanding of this topic could lead to the development of interventions that effectively improve patient care,” he said.

In addition, gender gaps in physician pay should be eliminated, he said.

“It is important to note that female physicians provide high-quality care, and therefore, having more female physicians benefits patients from a societal point-of-view,” he said.

The study supports similar findings published last year which found that patients operated on by a female surgeon are less likely to die or experience complications than those whose surgery is performed by a male doctor.

The research, a collaboration between surgeons from Canada and the US which was published by the Jama Surgery journal, found female surgeons have lower rates of adverse postoperative outcomes, including death at 90 days and one year after surgery, compared with those treated by male surgeons.

Its authors concluded that the findings further support differences in patient outcomes based on the sex of the physician that warrant deeper study regarding underlying causes and potential solutions.

The paper, entitled Surgeon Sex and Long-Term Post-Operative Outcomes Among Patients Undergoing Common Surgeries, examined whether there was an association between the gender of surgeons and patients’ long-term outcomes.