Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - a nostalgic quick-win game

Ever since the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles burst on to the scene in 1984, there have been countless television shows, films and video games adapted from the series of comic books.

Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael are a ragtag group of turtles who were exposed to radioactive material that gave them human qualities. With the help of their teacher and sensei Splinter, they become martial arts experts, each with his own unique weapon of choice.

The four turtles have been a mainstay of gaming since 1989, with the release of the first game on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then, there have been more than 25 games starring the Ninja Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Developer: Tribute Games

Publisher: Dotemu

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, PC and Xbox One

Rating: 4/5

Before the release of the next film in the franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, scheduled for release on August 2, I decided to give the most recent game a try.

Released on all major consoles in June 2022 and newly added to the PlayStation Plus library, Shredder’s Revenge is a side-scrolling action game created in a retro pixelated art style. The game is a throwback to some of the earliest Ninja Turtle games, specifically the arcade versions, which were popular in the 1990s.

The Shredder’s Revenge story

The game’s story is neither complex nor intricate, but it makes for an interesting way to move the gameplay along from one location to another. The turtles chase thugs and henchmen around New York City, passing through identifiable locations including Broadway and Central Park Zoo, as well as the city's sewage system, where they famously reside.

A great addition, story-wise, compared with previous Ninja Turtles games, is the ability to play with side characters Splinter, as well as April O’Neil, a popular character from the show and films.

Overall, the game delivers little that gamers won't have experienced previously on other side-scrolling action games, but what should be highlighted is how well the game plays into nostalgia and affection for the Ninja Turtles.

Gameplay

As a retro-style game, Shredder’s Revenge borrows from some of the best in the genre, while also adding new and original flair. Anyone who has experienced games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (1991) and Streets of Rage (1991) will note the familiar speed of movement and different ways to take down enemies.

Playing with any of the turtles, players will notice differences in their abilities and how manoeuvrable they each are. After a while, favourites will be established and a proficiency will develop. Each turtle possesses a different weapon capable of a different range of attacks; some players will favour a closer contact style of play while others can keep a distance while putting the hurt on their opponents.

The stages have different energies based on the location, with some requiring the characters to stand on a skateboard to navigate a busy street, while another stage has characters moving through a zoo, passing all manner of animals, such as lions and monkeys.

The stages get progressively more difficult with the rate of enemies becoming more challenging, but never too difficult to overcome. There’s a boss fight at the end of every stage, all presenting different challenges. Some require players to sit back and wait, while others require a more offensive and swift approach.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, players navigate different stages in New York City. Photo: Tribute Games

Verdict

Shredder’s Revenge is a fantastic love letter to the Ninja Turtles franchise, specifically the games that came before it. It affectionately presents a fun gaming experience to newcomers as well as die-hard fans.

The game’s retro style makes for a familiar and comfortable gaming experience, while the different music choices ensure it remains modern and fresh.

The game will appeal to solo gamers, who want to complete the game in less than three hours, and to the groups of friends who want to spend an evening beating up bad guys in New York City. Don’t forget the cheese pizzas, they’re mandatory when watching or playing anything Ninja Turtles.