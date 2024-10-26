From BSB to UFC: How Etihad Arena transformed from stage to octagon in 18 hours

As more than 15,000 fans exited Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/21/backstreet-boys-abu-dhabi-nostalgia/" target="_blank">Backstreet Boys</a> concert on Wednesday, a larger-than-life transformation immediately began to unfold. More than 800 crew members, clad in black, descended onto the arena floor to convert the venue – where '90s and early '00s love ballads and anthems rang out hours before – into an intense octagon-shaped ring to host <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/25/ufc-308-mma-fans-flock-to-abu-dhabi-for-topurias-title-showdown-against-holloway/" target="_blank">UFC 308</a>, charged with the adrenalin and tension of hand-to-hand combat. The rapid, 18-hour makeover showcases why the UFC is among the world’s most popular and efficient travelling shows, with more than 30 fights held each year across Abu Dhabi, Europe, South America and the US. Time-lapse footage and exclusive figures from Etihad Arena, shared with <i>The National </i>ahead of Saturday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/25/ufc-308-time-fight-card-topuria-holloway/" target="_blank">UFC 308,</a> underscores the scale of this transformation. According to the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/18/concerts-events-uae/" target="_blank"> venue</a>, dismantling the Backstreet Boys stage required five hours, after which the UFC began assembling its set-up. During this transition, a total of 500 man-hours were dedicated to cleaning and preparing the arena for the fight. Both events utilised 206 rigging points to support a combined weight of 85 tonnes of suspended equipment, while an outside crew readied the parking lots to accommodate up to 3,900 vehicles. By the time the official UFC press conference began at 4.30pm on Thursday, Etihad Arena was set for one of its most significant fight events to date. “Our ability to seamlessly transform the venue from hosting a sensational Backstreet Boys concert to staging an electrifying UFC event showcases the unparalleled versatility of our team and facilities,” said Marcus Osborne, the arena’s general manager. “This rapid turnaround not only highlights our commitment to operational excellence but also ensures that we continue to provide diverse and unforgettable experiences for all our guests.”