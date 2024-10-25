UFC 308: MMA fans flock to Abu Dhabi for Topuria's title showdown against Holloway

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/25/live-ufc-308-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"><b>Latest updates from UFC 308</b></a> Fight fans from across the world have descended on Abu Dhabi to watch <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/24/max-holloway-cant-wait-to-get-final-answer-against-ilia-topuria-at-ufc-308/" target="_blank">Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway clash</a> in an epic<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ufc/" target="_blank"> UFC </a>308 featherweight title fight at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. Georgian-Spanish defending champion Topuria goes into the octagon with a perfect 15-win record and Holloway, a former champion, arrives with a 26-7 (win/loss) record. Alvaro Gomes, a 28-year-old civil engineer, has travelled from Spain to watch his MMA hero Topuria defend his UFC crown and he has no doubts about who will win the main event. “Topuria will kill Holloway on the night,” he told <i>The National</i> during the ceremonial weigh-in at the Etihad Arena on Friday. “He is so complete. He has good striking, good wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and he’s 15-0, and come tomorrow it will be 16-0. “Holloway is an experienced fighter but in general Topuria has more power in his striking and is a more complex fighter for those challenging him.” Gomes started following MMA more than seven years ago and Conor McGregor was his favourite at that time. “I have been following Ilia Topuria over the last three years because he’s undefeated and, more reason, he’s Spanish. I watch boxing and MMA and this is my first time travelling outside to watch a UFC event. It certainly won’t be the last.” Julian Zabel, 21, has previously travelled to the UK, the Czech Republic and Slovakia and is now in Abu Dhabi for UFC 308. “I started watching domestic events when I was 16 and have travelled to four countries. It’s so nice to travel to places and experience different cultures while watching the action on the octagon,” he said. “I like the whole card to be honest. My prediction is Holloway to come out victorious. This guy is very experienced and look at his last fight, knocking out Justin Gaethje. I would say it’s 50-50 but he should take the belt.” Remsey Gabriel and Suzette Guerrero are from Massachusetts and the couple are visiting Abu Dhabi and attending a UFC event for the first time outside the US. “This is a beautiful country and I wish I can move over here. I’m here to watch Holloway and Robert Whittaker in two blockbuster fights on the night,” said Remsey. “Obviously, I want Holloway to win but I think Topuria is going to take it because he has a better stand-up game and Holloway has never been a rock. Khamzat’s (Chimaev) wrestling is crazy but Whittaker is good at that too. That’s a tough fight.” The Zappala brothers from Sicily, in Italy, are divided with the elder sibling Alfio, 21, a fan of Topuria and Loris, 19, rooting for Holloway. “We practise muaythai and jiu-jitsu and whenever we spar we act as Topuria and Holloway fight,” Alfio said. “This is the first time for us to travel outside for an MMA event and we are really excited and looking forward our favourite fighters going head-to-head for the title.” Slavisa Jeremic, 21, has pitched in for his home favourite Aleksandar Rakic who takes on Russian Magomed Ankalae in the lightweight contest in the main card. “Rakic is from Serbia and I have come all the way to watch him fight,” he said. “I think it's very tough fight because Ankalae is very capable, he has great fighting skills, but I trust my brother from Serbia, Aleksandar Rakic, he's also very strong, he's in awesome shape, so, I think it's very positive. “In the main fight, I fancy Topuria’s chances. Also, he’s from the area and my ex-girlfriend is from Georgia. I have been following MMA for six years and have also started to practise the martial art. I’m here with my family and friends and already loving the atmosphere here at the Etihad Arena.”