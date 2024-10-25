UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, left, and Max Holloway during the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, October 25, ahead of their UFC 308 title fight at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Combat Sports

UFC 308: MMA fans flock to Abu Dhabi for Topuria's title showdown against Holloway

Action-packed 13-fight card draws global audience to event at Etihad Arena

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

October 25, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today