The Backstreet Boys performed at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last year. Pawan Singh / The National
The Backstreet Boys performed at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last year. Pawan Singh / The National

Culture

Comfort in nostalgia: Why I'm going to see Backstreet Boys live in Abu Dhabi, again

Sometimes a trip down memory lane is just what we need to cheer us up

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

October 21, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit