Comfort in nostalgia: Why I'm going to see Backstreet Boys live in Abu Dhabi, again

The Backstreet Boys are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/07/backstreet-boys-abu-dhabi-concert/" target="_blank">returning to Abu Dhabi</a> and yet again I have standing front-row tickets for the occasion. The popular US boy band performed in front of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/05/07/backstreet-boys-in-abu-dhabi-30-years-on-theyve-still-got-it/" target="_blank">sold-out crowd at Etihad Arena</a> in May last year and my friends and I went along for the nostalgic journey. We sang and danced to some of the group’s biggest hits such as <i>Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)</i>, <i>Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)</i>,<i> The One </i>and <i>Incomplete</i>. To be honest, when the gig was announced this year I was hesitant to spend so much on tickets especially because I had seen them live before, but thanks to that experience (as well as some convincing from another friend who had missed out last time), there is at least one thing I already know ahead of this concert: it will all be worth it because it is something I will enjoy. And while there is excitement and anticipation as I gear up for the rush of adrenalin I felt at the last show, a lot has changed in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/" target="_blank">world</a> in the past year and a half – and not always for the better. Even though a Backstreet Boys concert isn’t suddenly going to change the world, for me, it's a small reminder of a time when things felt better. Although I don’t think people should live in the past, there is always some comfort in the familiar and there are studies that back that up. Findings from a 2021 study in <i>Psychology of Music</i> claimed that nostalgic music can help us manage our emotions, offering comfort when feeling down. The research also showed that listening to songs from the past doesn’t just lift our spirits, it can even make us feel more hopeful and satisfied with life, which feels like a sentiment that many of us could use right now. Just hearing the opening chords of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/the-boys-are-back-again-1.544654" target="_blank">Backstreet Boys</a> song is enough to send a little jolt through my heart. In an instant, I’m transported back to my pre-teen days in the late 1990s. As I belt out the chorus to tracks like <i>As Long As You Love Me </i>and <i>I Want It That Way</i>, it’s more than just a song – it’s a reconnection with the younger version of myself that first discovered and became a fan of the band. At the same time, it's not just about the music, but also the memories tied to it. I think about my childhood, those carefree days when I’d rush home to watch MTV, or even how my younger sisters and I would argue back then about who was the cutest member (Nick and Brian were particularly popular in our household). I'm reminded of days when my biggest worries were things like homework or deciding what to wear to school, which feel so small compared to the responsibilities of adulthood. Being at their concert brings that nostalgia to life in a way that listening to a playlist can’t quite capture. There’s something about seeing them in person, surrounded by people of all ages from all walks of life <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/05/05/a-dream-come-true-uae-fans-of-backstreet-boys-gear-up-for-nostalgic-blast-from-the-past/" target="_blank">who feel the same way</a>, that makes the experience powerful. It will also be a way to create a wonderful new memory, this time with a different friend next to me. In a world that’s constantly changing, with all its uncertainty and challenges, nostalgia like this can offer a rare sense of stability. No matter how old we get or how much time passes, the music stays the same and so does the joy it brings. The Backstreet Boys have been a part of my life for so long, and their music can help make everything feel okay in a world where many things are not - even if just for a couple of hours.