Before the Backstreet Boys come to Abu Dhabi, a look at their best songs

The Backstreet Boys are arguably one of the biggest boy bands of all time.

The five-member group, which consists of Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, have been together since 1993.

Throughout their three-decade career, they've put out plenty of enjoyable music.

Ahead of their sold-out show at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Sunday, here’s a look at the group's best songs.

Shape of My Heart, 2000

Although initially released to mixed reviews from critics, the track presents a more mature sound from the group.

The lead single from Black & Blue, the song earned the group a Grammy nomination in 2002.

It features the same formula of a soft, bubblegum-sounding chorus and vocal harmonies that have made the group so successful through the years.

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), 1997

Did they really ever go away?

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) may have the most recognisable opening notes out of any of their songs.

The third single from their self-titled debut album, the track features a contagious beat and catchy, confident chorus that makes it hard not to dance along to.

All I Have to Give, 1998

A track that helped the group become one of the top boy bands of their generation, All I Have to Give from their second album Backstreet’s Back showed off vocals from more than Littrell and Carter, as Dorough was given time to shine with his own solo verses in the peppy ballad with smooth harmonies and a soft melody.

The One, 2000

The last single to be released from the group’s third studio album Millennium, the song is an energetic ode to, well, “the one”.

Although it can be easy to get lost in the music catalogue with a string of top tracks, The One has an up-tempo beat along with a memorable chorus that will make fans not only sing along but dance as well.

As Long As You Love Me, 1997

What has become a classic in the band’s set list, As Long As You Love Me is a track that features smooth vocals and harmonies and is considered one of their signature songs.

Although it feels very much like a pop song from the late 1990s, it also somehow manages a sweet timelessness.

I Want It That Way, 1999

This is perhaps the song that paved the way for creating the legacy that most fans know today.

As the lead single from Millennium, the track was nominated for three Grammy Awards including Song and Record of the Year in 2000.

An infectious chorus with silky vocals proved to be successful for the group in the war of the boy bands.

The song also helped Millennium debut at No 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as become one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Quit Playing Games (With My Heart), 1996

Almost two decades later, most fans are likely to still remember the rain-filled music video for Quit Playing Games (With My Heart).

The song was released in 1996 as the band’s fourth single from their debut album and reached No 1 in several countries in Europe, peaking at No 2 in the UK and US.

Despite the memorable video, it's the band's smooth vocals backed by a catchy chorus that have undoubtedly made the track one to remember.