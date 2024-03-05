Dar Global reveals Trump Villas design for Muscat resort and golf course

Saudi property developer Dar Global has released the designs for villas in the Trump community at its Aida resort and golf course development in Muscat.

The Trump Signature Villas, an enclave of properties within Trump International Golf Club Oman, come with "elite membership" of the golf club and a Trump-branded golf cart, Dar Global said.

The villas, which will have sea views from an elevation of over 130 metres, range from three to seven bedrooms, starting at 1,345 square feet in size.

Phase one of the Trump Villas project is expected to be completed this year, according to Dar Global's website, with the development expected to be finished by 2026.

Dar Global, an international unit of Saudi Arabia's largest developer Dar Al Arkan, and the Oman Tourism Development Company, also known as Omran, are developing the $4 billion mixed-use Aida project in the Omani capital.

An agreement was signed with the Trump Organisation in 2022 when it was announced the development would include "residential villas, a world-class hotel and an iconic golf course", designed by a renowned golf professional, but did not name the individual.

The Aida gated community project, spread over an area of 3.5 million square metres, will be developed over 10 years, with the first phase ready by 2027.

Cavendish Maxwell, in its report on Oman's real estate sector in January, said the Sultanate's residential market is expected to expand this year. Estimated to have a market size of $4 billion in 2023, this figure is projected to reach $6.23 billion by 2028.

Riyadh-based Dar Al Arkan is the largest developer in Saudi Arabia, focusing on luxury developments and commercial centres in major cities across the kingdom.

Dar Global was established in 2017 to develop the company's international assets.

In February last year, Dar Global was listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange to expand its investor base.

Dar Global, which has a market cap of roughly $657 million, aims to expand globally with a pipeline of close to $3.6 billion worth of projects planned in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Spain, Bosnia and the UK.