Dubai Maritime City launches $38m infrastructure project

Dubai Maritime City has launched a Dh140 million ($38.1m) project to develop its infrastructure as the emirate seeks to establish its status as a global maritime centre.

The initiative is to improve the roads and facilities available in the area and boost DMC’s image as a multipurpose maritime hub, Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

DMC, DP World’s maritime hub, has a “diverse range of industrial and commercial facilities”, said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World.

“The timely launch of the infrastructure project is part of our commitment to enhance the growth of the UAE’s maritime sector. The new upgrades will certainly bring about a radical change."

The new project includes developing networks for deep sewerage, storm water, fire, irrigation, potable water, telecommunication and roads. It will integrate DMC with the Mina Rashid area.

Covering 249 hectares, DMC is between Port Rashid and Dubai’s Drydocks World.

It is intended to position Dubai as a regional and global maritime hub.

“The major upgrade to the roads and infrastructure at DMC is part of our efforts to support the Dubai Maritime Vision 2030, which aims to develop, regulate and enhance the local maritime industry and strengthen Dubai’s position as a world-class, premiere international maritime hub,” said Mohammed Al Muallem, executive vice president of DP World.

DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, posted a 2.6 per cent increase in gross container shipping volumes in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It expects strong business growth as the world economy continues to recover from the pandemic-induced slowdown, a senior executive said last month.