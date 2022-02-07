DP World posts 2.6% increase in fourth-quarter shipping volumes

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, posted a 2.6 per cent increase in fourth-quarter 2021 gross container shipping volumes, with all the regions it operates in reporting growth.

The Dubai-based ports company handled 19.6 million 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, across its global portfolio of container terminals in the final quarter of 2021, up from 19 million TEUs in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a statement to Nasdaq Dubai on Monday.

"As expected, growth rates moderated in the final quarter of 2021 as the new Covid variant [Omicron], inflation and supply chain bottlenecks impacted global growth," Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World's chairman and chief executive, said.

"The strong volume performance leaves us well placed to deliver an improved set of full year results."

More to follow ...