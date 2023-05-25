Design for world's first Bugatti Residences unveiled in Dubai

The vision for the world's first Bugatti-branded residential building has been revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

The 46-level Bugatti Residences will be located in Business Bay, taking a futuristic wobbly form and shaped like a boomerang when viewed from above. The sleek curves reflect the designs of Bugatti sports cars.

Bugatti Residences will house 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, each carrying design elements inspired by the French Riviera.

Construction is expected to be complete in three and a half years time.

The new building is located in Business Bay. Photo: Bugatti Residences

Comfort, functionality and elegance were taken into consideration for the interiors of the units, according to Bugatti and its partner developer, Emirati real estate company Binghatti.

“The two brands have integrated the distinctive flair of the French Riviera into every aspect of the development,” they said.

“In the same way that Bugatti has translated the beauty and sophistication of French luxury into the design of its hyper sports cars, Bugatti Residences brings the breeze and feel of the French Riviera into this private oasis.”

One of the amenities is a Riviera-inspired beach pool. Photo: Bugatti Residences

In terms of amenities, the building will have a Riviera-inspired beach, pool, spa, fitness club and a chef's table. There will also be valet, chauffeur and concierge services, an exclusive members-only club, and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts.

Binghatti is not new to luxury residential projects. It is behind the under-construction Binghatti Burj, also in Business Bay, that is a partnership with American timepiece maker Jacob & Co.

Branded real estate projects have grown over the years, with many luxury brands, from fashion to automotive, branching out into the profitable hospitality and residential markets.

London-based broker Savills said this real estate category has grown by 150 per cent over the past decade, with more than 700 branded residential projects across the world.

Fashion houses such as Bulgari, Fendi and Armani are some of the brands in the trend. Other carmakers that have also branched out to real estate include Porsche and Bentley.

These companies are incorporating their signature elements, from design to brand ethos, in residential towers and hotels, aiming to provide an elevated lifestyle experience.