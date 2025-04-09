More than 81,000 millionaires live in Dubai, according to the latest figures. The National
Dubai's millionaires double as London drops down wealth list

New report highlights how world's wealthy are increasingly heading to investor-friendly Dubai

Tariq Tahir
April 09, 2025