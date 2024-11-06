Luxury homes coming to the UAE: Elie Saab in RAK, Baccarat in Dubai, Mandarin Oriental on Saadiyat

With more people moving to – and purchasing property in – the Emirates, developers are upping their game when it comes to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/05/29/amalfi-dubai-villas-jumeirah-bay-island-sothebys-realty/" target="_blank">residential communities</a>. From woodland retreats in the heart of the city to swimming pools in the sky, a host of new developments are set to further elevate the property landscape. An array of luxury villas, apartments and penthouses are coming to the market that allow buyers and investors to choose their own designer decor, colour palettes, bathroom finishes and high-end kitchen appliances. Here are nine new developments that offer sea views, vibrant locations, proximity to world-renowned cultural landmarks and more. <b>Best for: </b>Eco living <b>Price:</b> Townhouses from Dh3.2 million and stand-alone villas from Dh6.9 million A Dh1.1 billion 168-unit residential community from British real estate developer Leos Developments, this will be located within Nakheel’s 3.95 million-square-metre Greenwood. Upon completion at the end of 2027, it will have 66 three-bedroom townhouses; 32 four-bedroom townhouses; and 34 five-bedroom units. Home sizes range from 2,766 square feet to 3,726 square feet. There are also 24 six-bedroom villas at 5,178 square feet, and 12 seven-bedroom villas at 6,204 square feet. Each comes with a private lift and eight-metre-long pools. Residents at Kensington Gardens will have access to 460,000 square metres of open spaces with retail and dining outlets; a private school; kindergartens; supermarkets; and healthcare services, all located within the community. There are also yoga and meditation parks, water lagoons and 12.5km of jogging and cycling tracks Homes will feature technology that allows residents to control lighting, temperature and security through smartphones or voice commands. Villas and townhouses will feature solar water heating and more eco-friendly measures to minimise energy loss. The community will also have its own hydroponic vertical garden, providing fresh produce year-round. <b>Best for: </b>Cultural experiences <b>Price:</b> Upon application Developed and owned by Aldar, Abu Dhabi’s first Mandarin Oriental Residences will be managed by the luxury global hotel group and are expected to be on sale later this year. When completed, the residences will comprise 228 luxury homes. Situated in Saadiyat Cultural District, the residences will have views of Zayed National Museum and the fountains, and will be in proximity to the shops, restaurants and entertainment at Saadiyat Grove and the many dining options at Zayed National Museum <a href="http://promenade.as/" target="_blank">promenade.</a> Residents will enjoy privileged access to the nearby museums and cultural attractions. <b>Best for: </b>Designer<b> </b>decor <b>Price:</b> From Dh1.9 million Made up of three beachfront towers connected at various levels with a dual lobby, this one is by Arte Developments and Octa Properties in collaboration with Lebanese brand Elie Saab. A total of 355 residences will be on offer, each in the fashion designer's signature style, along with pieces from the Elie Saab Maison furniture collection. The development will feature 10 residence categories from one-bedroom apartments to chalets and villas, plus nine penthouses spanning between 10,453 square feet and 14,484 square feet. Located on the buzzy Al Marjan Island, the family-friendly development will have a children’s club, outdoor play area and indoor pool, plus male and female spas, a co-working space, a gym and a grand pool and deck on level 18. On level one, Serenity Park offers 10,266 square feet of landscaped space along with the Signature Lounge, while the Link Garden on levels two and three connects outdoor and indoor spaces. Construction has already begun, with an expected delivery date of 2028. <b>Best for: </b>Vibrant location <b>Price:</b> From Dh21 million A 145-key property with Burj Khalifa views will be Baccarat’s first property in the UAE with Shamal Holding, with the building’s glass facade inspired by the luxury brand's crystals. Two-to-four-bedroom furnished apartments will be available from 2027, alongside four penthouses and a five-bedroom palatial residence with a private gym, pool and drink cellar. Situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the residences are in proximity to various shopping, dining and entertainment options. Residents will also have access to all of the adjoining Baccarat Hotel’s amenities such as the Grand Salon and signature bar. The upcoming hotel will be home to fine dining restaurants, wellness spaces, and a spa and pool overlooking the Burj Khalifa. <b>Best for: </b>Families <b>Price:</b> From Dh16.5 million The Dh425 million project from luxury real estate developer Amis Properties was announced in January 2024 and is due to be completed by Dar Al Aayan Contracting and scheduled for handover in April 2026. The development designed by Lamborghini comprises 30 five-bedroom homes offering 7,335 square feet of space over three storeys. Villas will have terraces on both sides and 13-feet-high ceilings. Decor will include German appliances, designer interiors, a rooftop pool, a lift and separate rooms for house staff. Tucked away in a gate community, the Woodland Residences – as the name suggests – will be landscaped with a 100-metre lagoon for swimming and relaxation. There will also be a clubhouse, community centre, children’s playgrounds and playrooms, relaxation zones and two international schools nearby. <b>Best for: </b>Athletic living <b>Price:</b> Land plots from Dh 27.5 million The first ultra-luxury project in the Middle East from Discovery Land Company, this offers members-only residences with a family-focused lifestyle. Construction has started and members can choose from Custom Estate Land Plots, which range from 36,746 square feet to 73,119 square feet, and Lifestyle Estate Land Plots, from 22,667 square feet to 51,681 square feet. Future phases will feature luxury Club Residences and Club Suites. Spread across more than 27 million square feet, Discovery Dunes is located in the Golf district of Dubai South. Discovery Dunes will be home to Dubai’s first and only private golf course designed by American golf course architect Tom Fazio. The community will have an outdoor pursuits programme with an on-site team to arrange activities that cater to all abilities, age groups and local interests including archery, zip-lining, hiking and scuba diving. <b>Best for: </b>Waterfront views <b>Price:</b> From Dh17 million A collaboration between Emerald Palace Group and Raffles, the homes will feature Art Deco elements, along with curated pieces by brands including Georgetti, Poltrona Frau, Minotti, Poliform and Cattelan Italia. A total of 30 freehold residences, ranging from 2,500-square-foot two-bedroom to 26,000-square-foot five-bedroom options. The Collection’s location on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent promises uninterrupted 360-degree sea views from every residence. Residences come fully furnished, with the kitchens featuring custom-designed wood and marble cabinetry by Poliform and appliances by Miele. Bathrooms feature rain showers, stand-alone bathtubs and custom Italian vanities by Gessi. A Sales Experience Center for the residences is current operational in the lobby of the Raffles resort on the Palm. <b>Best for: </b>Waterside living <b>Price:</b> From Dh43 million A Dh7 billion project on the Eastern Crescent, the first mixed-use development featuring ultra-luxury residences by Omniyat is managed by Dorchester Collection, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and is set for completion in 2028. Buyers can choose from two-bedroom furnished and three-bedroom unfurnished units, or three or four-bedroom simplex and duplex units, as well as penthouses. Each residence has floor-to-ceiling heights of over three metres, a private pool, an outdoor Jacuzzi, elevated sun platform and open terraces. The area affords uninterrupted views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.<i> </i>The buildings are also surrounded by a tropical forest and gardens with waterfalls and lily ponds. The Alba will host Dubai’s largest wellness centre with<i> </i>private terraces and immersive therapies. Residents can also enjoy hotel amenities, including infinity pools, vitality pools, a fitness suite, beach areas and a spa. <b>Best for: </b>Active living <b>Price:</b> Upon application A Dh5 billion three-tower luxury seafront mixed-use complex of residential, retail and leisure facilities, this is scheduled for completion in 2027. Built by Arada and operated by Marriott International, the three towers will be connected by a podium and offer about 400 luxury branded residences. Across the 40-storey complex will be one and two-bedroom apartments, three and four-bedroom duplexes and luxurious five-bedroom residences, as well as rooftop penthouses with private pools. All homes will feature smart technology, branded kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows. The development comes with views of the Dubai skyline, including Ain Dubai. It will be home to the longest infinity pool in Dubai at 200 metres on the landscaped podium level, and feature a flagship 43,000-square-foot Wellfit gym, plus fine-dining outlets. There will also be a residents’ lounge, music recording studio, sports simulator room, games room, large fitness centre, yoga and Pilates studio, wellness spa, guest suites, co-working spaces, children’s club and an in-house cinema.