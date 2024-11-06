The Kensington Gardens residences, located in Nakheel's Greenwood community, will be available to move into by 2027. Photo: Leos Developments / Nakheel
Luxury homes coming to the UAE: Elie Saab in RAK, Baccarat in Dubai, Mandarin Oriental on Saadiyat

With a choice of penthouses, infinity pools, private cinemas, spas and children’s clubs, there’s a residential development to suit all lifestyles

Gemma White

November 06, 2024

