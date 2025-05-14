Inside The St Regis Doha, the Qatar landmark hosting US President Donald Trump

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/trump-gulf-visit/">US President Donald Trump</a>’s brief visit to Saudi Arabia comes to an end today, and he is moving on to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/doha/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/doha/">Doha</a>, Qatar, where he is expected to stay at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-st-regis-doha-is-the-rolls-royce-of-hotels-1.384814" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-st-regis-doha-is-the-rolls-royce-of-hotels-1.384814">The St Regis Doha</a>. This comes after a stay at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/12/trump-saudi-hotel-ritz-carlton-riyadh/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/12/trump-saudi-hotel-ritz-carlton-riyadh/">The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh</a>. Both brands are owned by Marriott International, the largest hotel company in the world, with headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. While US Presidents generally favour American hotels on their international visits, there are many reasons he might have chosen this particular property in the city. It’s one of the most popular five-star hotels and one that’s been there since 2012, long before many of the other big brands moved into the Qatari capital ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, and has helped shape the city’s now well-known luxury hospitality landscape. It’s also centrally located in West Bay, close to the Diplomatic District, but outside of the city’s main hustle, making it ideal for the tight security and complex logistics that come with a presidential visit. The St Regis Doha opened in 2012, about a decade after the last presidential visit to Qatar in 2003, when former US president George W Bush met with then Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and only two years after Qatar had won the bid to host the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The American hotel brand was one of the first major five-star properties to set up in the city, as part of Qatar’s broader expansion of high-end tourism infrastructure in the lead-up to the major international event. The brand itself dates back to 1904, when the first St Regis was established in New York by John Jacob Astor IV. The Doha property incorporates elements of this legacy while integrating aspects of local culture through its design and service approach. Since its launch, The St Regis Doha has hosted numerous international delegations, cultural events and high-profile guests. The hotel is situated in the Al Qassar area of West Bay, near to the well-known cultural attraction Katara Cultural Village and the upmarket residential and leisure development, The Pearl Island. It offers easy access to Doha’s business districts and is a 20-minute drive from Hamad International Airport. Its location makes it a practical option for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel has 336 guest rooms and suites, including the three-bedroom <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/27/what-is-presidential-suite-explained/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/27/what-is-presidential-suite-explained/">Presidential Suite</a>. Most of the accommodation offers views over the Arabian Gulf, and all come with marble bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes and modern entertainment systems. Some suites offer additional features such as private terraces and separate living areas. Guests also have access to The St Regis’s signature butler service, including assistance with unpacking, garment pressing and other concierge services. Room sizes range from standard deluxe options to larger suites with separate living areas. Interiors incorporate a mix of classic and regional design elements, such as dark wood furnishings, soft neutral tones and Arabian-inspired accents. The hotel is home to a private beach, a padel court, an Olympic-size outdoor pool and a fully equipped fitness centre. The Guerlain Spa, located within the property, offers a wide range of treatments with 19 treatment rooms, two VIP suites, a sauna, hammam and two indoor pools. Dining options are varied, with several restaurants and lounges on-site, including two featured in the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/12/13/michelin-guide-doha-restaurants-qatar/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/12/13/michelin-guide-doha-restaurants-qatar/">Michelin Guide Doha</a>, which was released last year. These are contemporary Cantonese favourite Hakkasan and elevated Indian spot, Rivaaj. Other options include Vine, which offers international cuisine; Astor Grill, focused on grilled meats and seafood; a branch of Opa, the Greek hotspot with venues also in Dubai, Bahrain and Saint-Tropez; London-born upscale Italian Scalini; and Novikov Restaurant & Beach Club, where Far Eastern flavours are merged with Mediterranean flair. For families, there is a children’s club and a shallow pool area, while for business travellers, there are numerous meeting rooms and event spaces, including a ballroom suitable for larger functions. Room rates at The St Regis Doha vary depending on the season, room type and availability. As of recent checks, standard rooms typically start at around 1,100 Qatari riyals ($302) per night, up to 41,000 Qatari riyals per night for the Presidential Suite. Special packages and discounts may apply during off-peak months or promotional periods, and rates usually include access to the pool, beach and fitness facilities.