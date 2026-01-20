Adnoc enters list of top 100 most valuable brands globally

Abu Dhabi's Adnoc has become the first Emirati brand to enter the global top 100 most valuable global brands, according to a new report by consultancy Brand Finance.

The state-owned energy company was also ranked as the UAE's most valuable brand for the eighth consecutive year, the report said.

The company's brand value rose by 11 per cent year on year to $21.13 billion this year, representing a growth of more than 350 per cent since 2017.

“Adnoc’s recognition as the UAE’s most valuable brand for the eighth year running, and its entry into the global top 100 for the first time, reflects the vision of our leadership and the trust of our partners and customers,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive.

“It also underscores Adnoc’s transformation into a resilient, technology-enabled, globally competitive energy company.”

Adnoc, which accounts for most of the UAE’s oil production, has been expanding its operations domestically and globally.

In November, its board approved capital investments of Dh551 billion ($150 billion) for the 2026-2030 period to support the company's growth and operational strategy.

Brand value is defined as the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market, according to Brand Finance.

It is calculated using factors such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.

Adnoc also retained its position as the strongest brand in the UAE, with its global brand strength score rising to 82.1 points using Brand Finance’s methodology.

The company was ranked the Middle East’s second most valuable brand, behind Saudi Aramco.

It was also named the sixth most valuable oil and gas brand globally, due to its “artificial intelligence innovations, diversified international growth and decarbonisation performance”, the report said.

“Adnoc has further strengthened its position as the UAE’s leading brand while accelerating its positive impact on the global stage, becoming the first Emirati brand to enter the Brand Finance global top 100,” said David Haigh, chairman and chief executive of Brand Finance.