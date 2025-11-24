Adnoc's board welcomed the company's achievement in increasing oil reserves to 120 billion barrels. AFP
Business

Energy

Adnoc approves capital investments of $150 billion for 2026-2030 period

Abu Dhabi energy company also approves establishment of new company to manage Ghasha concessions

The National

November 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) on Monday said that its board has approved capital investments of Dh551 billion ($150 billion) for the 2026-2030 period to maintain the company's growth and operational process.

President Sheikh Mohamed chaired the company's annual meeting at the Habshan complex, one of the world’s largest gas processing facilities, state news agency Wam reported. Operated by Adnoc Gas, the complex meets 60 per cent of the UAE’s natural gas needs.

The board welcomed Adnoc's achievement in increasing the oil reserves by 7 billion barrels to reach 120 billion barrels, while also increasing its gas reserves by 7 trillion standard cubic feet to reach 297 trillion standard cubic feet, Wam report said.

Adnoc also said it approved the establishment of a new company to manage the Ghasha sour gas project. The sour gas concession is expected to produce 1.8 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas, as well as 150,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined Adnoc's continued role as a catalyst for the UAE’s growth and diversification. He recognised the company for creating new economic and industrial opportunities for the private sector through its in-country value (ICV) programme and for its support of the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative.

Updated: November 24, 2025, 3:59 PM
