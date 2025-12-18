Global Village and Ain Dubai close due to 'unstable weather'

Dubai attractions Global Village and Ain Dubai have closed to the public until further notice due to adverse weather on Thursday.

“Due to unstable weather conditions and in the interest of guest safety, Ain Dubai operations are suspended until further notice,” Ain Dubai posted on Instagram.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the popular attraction also cancelled its evening drone show on Wednesday night.

Standing at more than 250 metres tall – about twice the height of London Eye – Ain Dubai offers panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah. It features 48 luxury cabins, each able to carry up to 40 guests, and a single rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes. Ain Dubai reopened in December last year, more than two years after it shut for “periodic enhancements”.

Global Village also announced its closure on Thursday afternoon. “Due to adverse weather, and to assure the safety and well-being of all guests and staff members, Global Village will remain closed for today, Thursday, December 18, 2025,” the open-air park posted.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have urged the public to be vigilant as heavy rain, high wind and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the Emirates over the next two days.

The warning comes after downpours and even hailstones swept into Ras Al Khaimah late on Wednesday.

Dubai skyline is marred with haze and dust as UAE braces for rain showers. Antonie Robertson / The National

Rain fell in Dubai between 1.30pm and 2pm on Thursday, with further stormy conditions expected. Heavy rain was reported in The Greens and Al Barsha, with puddles forming on roads and residents reporting hazardous driving conditions.

The forecast is for a “main rainfall wave” later on Thursday, with the most hazardous conditions predicted after 5pm and into the night. Thunder and lightning is expected from 10pm onwards, according to the National Centre for Meteorology.

The Dubai International Airport also issued alerts for travellers ahead of expected heavy rains across the country. The airport advised travellers to regularly check flight status with airlines and to plan extra travel time to get to the airport for scheduled flights.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared a video of lightning hitting Burj Khalifa on Thursday. While the world's tallest building is typically known for its visual shows, it's also a lightning rod for the city during thunderstorms.