Ain Dubai to remain closed until further notice, owners announce

The world's tallest Ferris wheel remains out of service as enhancement works continue.

A message posted on Ain Dubai's website says the attraction will be "closed until further notice”.

“Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made. In line with our commitment to offering guests an experience unlike any other, we look forward to introducing new and exciting offers when we reopen Ain Dubai for visitors to enjoy from across the globe,” the message reads.

The attraction was initially closed in March last year for “periodic enhancements”, and was scheduled to remain out of operation over Ramadan but reopen for the Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend. Those plans were then amended with the closure period extended until the first part of this year.

Now, visitors waiting to experience the record-breaking attraction will have to wait a bit longer.

Ain Dubai will stay closed until further notice. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Located on Bluewaters Island, the attraction opened to the public in October 2021. Standing at more than 250 metres tall — about twice the height of the London Eye — the wheel offers views of landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah. It features 48 luxury cabins, each able to carry up to 40 guests, and a single rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

Hundreds of thousands of people have visited the attraction since it opened, according to the Ain Dubai website.

Ain Dubai in numbers

250 metres high

115 metres taller than the London Eye

82.4 metres taller than the High Roller in Las Vegas, previously the world's tallest observation wheel

48 cabins

1,750 capacity

2,400 kilometres of cables

360-degree views of Dubai

20km distance from Burj Khalifa

77 months to build, after construction began in May 2015

