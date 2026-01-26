UAE hit by hail, rain and high winds as winter weather alert issued

Parts of the UAE were lashed by heavy rain and hail in the early hours of Monday morning, amid a winter weather cold snap sweeping the country.

Storm Centre, a popular online weather tracking platform, shared a video of residents in Ras Al Khaimah scooping up flurries of hail in the Al Rams area of the emirate.

Heavy rain was also reported in Ras Al Khaimah and across the Northern Emirates overnight. Abu Dhabi and Dubai both received light rain on Sunday.

Temperatures dropped to 4.7ºC at Jebel Jais Mountain, in Ras Al Khaimah, on Monday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Such cold temperatures are typical of mountainous areas of the country in the winter months, with the mercury dropping to 0.2°C in Jebel Jais on Thursday.

Cold front to persist

The NCM shared a weather warning over strong winds – expected to reach speeds of up to 45kph – which will persist until at least 10.45pm on Monday.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the weather bureau forecast further light rain and cloudy conditions across the Emirates on Monday, with more severe downpours predicted in the Northern Emirates.

Fog is predicted to roll in on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, while more light rain is in prospect on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to climb, however, as the week progresses. The NCM projects daily temperatures to peak at 23ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 21ºC in Ras Al Khaimah.

The mercury will steadily rise during the week, hitting daytime highs of 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday, before dipping to 24ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Safety advice

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority urged motorists to be vigilant when driving during bouts of heavy rain and other adverse weather, in a notice shared on its social media channels on Monday.

Fujairah Police also stressed the need for driver to take care behind the wheel, with more unsettled weather expected in the emirate.

"In light of the unstable weather conditions, we emphasise the importance of adhering to safe driving practices and exercising caution while driving, as this plays a vital role in enhancing road safety," the force said in an online alert.







