Abu Dhabi and Dubai hit by rain with more winter showers and fog to come

Winter showers swept across the UAE on Sunday morning, with more wet weather to come amid a continued cold snap.

Residents woke up to leaden skies as light rain fell intermittently during the morning, bringing a drop in temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the weather will remain cool throughout Sunday, with daytime temperatures in the low to mid-20s. At night, temperatures will fall to 16°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

While the unstable conditions were far less severe than the heavy rain which lashed the Emirates last month, it comes after a recent spell of chilly weather which even caught the attention of Dubai's Crown Prince.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared a computer-generated picture of Dubai blanketed in snow on Thursday.

The light-hearted post, featuring a song called Winter Has Comeby Ramin Djawadi, was accompanied by a message saying, "how the weather will feel tomorrow".

More rain and fog on the way

The National Centre of Meteorology, in its latest five-day weather bulletin, forecasts more light rainfall on Monday in coastal, northern and eastern areas, with winds to reach speeds of up to 40kph.

The weather centre expects fog to roll in during the mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could hamper visibility on the roads for commuters.