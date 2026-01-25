My Dubai Rent: Creative director shares his Dh85,000-a-year townhouse with three cats

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader’s home to find out what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent, and what they like and don’t like

Creative director David Spours has enjoyed living in the Dubai suburb of Damac Hills 2 so much that he moved to an identical property when his previous lease expired.

Originally from Newcastle, north-east England, the 53-year-old has lived in the UAE for 18 years and appreciates the space and peace his current community brings as he mostly works remotely on design projects.

Mr Spours, who shares his home with rescue three cats, gave The National a tour.

Please tell us about the property

It is a three-bedroom townhouse in Damac Hills 2. It also has three bathrooms and a balcony, a garden, a garage, and a rooftop terrace with fake grass on it.

Residents all have solar panels on the roof of the homes that heat their water tanks for free, so that is saving us significant money on our bills.

How long have you lived in this property?

I have been here for just over a year, but before that I lived one street away, in an identical property for two years. The owners wanted to sell, so I had to find somewhere else.

Before that I was in Jumeirah Village Circle for two years, 10 years in Discovery Gardens and in the early days I was living in Mirdif.

Why did you choose this place?

I needed a good deal and I wanted a garden. Plus the house had to be big enough for me to run my business, Cucumber Design, and also for my three cats, Posie, Oscar and Scrappy.

It’s a big place and I love having the garden and all the space to stretch out. As I work from home, this works perfect from me; as anyone who lives here knows, we are 45 minutes away from everywhere.

Since moving to Damac Hills 2, I’ve realised that it’s a really lovely community. There are always events going on and there’s a good mix of neighbours who all seem happy and community minded.

A view from the roof of David Spours's property. Antonie Robertson / The National

How much is the rent there?

I pay Dh85,000 per year, which is a good deal, especially when compared to what I would get for that amount to rent in some other areas of Dubai.

I’m a single man with my own business so I can’t spend crazy money, I have to be careful. But if you transplanted this townhouse anywhere else you’d be charged double.

One thing, though, when I lived one street away it was Dh50,000 per year, so prices have shot up rapidly.

How have you made it your home?

I love the garden. I like things a little wild so once a year I do a big shop at Al Warqa and bring home lots of plants, herbs, flowers and more.

Once planted, I do my best to keep them healthy and just let them grow. I rarely trim anything.

Inside, I have some nice artwork up, mostly from the UK and a lot from the Biscuit Factory Art Museum in my hometown of Newcastle.

I’m a gamer also and love technology, so I have a collection of PlayStations, iPods and, like any single man, I have a pretty huge TV and a PS5.

I love to cook so the cupboards and fridge are usually full of quality products. I love getting friends over for dinner, drinks and hanging out, or just watching a movie and having a catch up.

I also have my office here. As a graphic designer I need a bit of room and from my window I can watch the cats chasing each other in the garden.

What amenities do you have?

We have a good mall nearby, a hotel with a restaurant and bar, and a large, free-to-use gym. One whole lap of Damac Hills 2 is 8km and there’s a walking/running track, so I’m out at night three or four times a week getting some exercise.

There’s a huge park with lakes, football pitches, a cricket pitch, basketball, padel, and barbecue areas. There’s a water park here also.

More than anything, Damac Hills 2 is as far as you can go from the Dubai coast before hitting the desert, so it’s peaceful and quiet. We really do have our own little ecosystem here, but you can get most things delivered. And the airport is 45 minutes away.

What would you change about living there?

There was one thing I had to compromise on, and that is there is no bath in the house. I absolutely love a good soak, especially after a walk or the gym, and having such a big place with three bathrooms and no bath is something I feel is a real shame. Apart from that, I am content here.

Are you planning to remain at the house?

I have lived in Dubai for 18 years now. This city is my home and I’ve never been happier than here in D2. Over the years work has been up and down and now, more than ever, it is fluctuating. So right now I will keep renting, but let’s see; I think I have another 10 years here.

Have you thought about buying property?

As a single man with his own business and payments can fluctuate, so I’ve never wanted to tie myself down to a mortgage here. Also, I have a property back in the UK and I’ll live in that when I eventually leave and go back.