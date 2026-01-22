Snow joke: Sheikh Hamdan shares image of Dubai winter wonderland amid cold snap

The UAE is in the grip of a cold snap set to last for weeks – and it even has one of the country's most famous figures dreaming of a winter wonderland.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Thursday shared a digitally altered image of Dubai's striking urban landscape blanketed in snow with his millions of followers on social media.

The light-hearted post, featuring a song called Winter Has Come by Ramin Djawadi, was accompanied by a message saying, "how the weather will feel tomorrow".

While blizzards are not expected to sweep Burj Khalifa any time soon, the winter chill is set to persist.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said light rainfall was possible next week and while the temperature may climb over the next few days, the mercury will drop once again on Monday.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Thursday was 0.2°C in the Jebel Jais area of Ras Al Khaimah, while Raknah town in Al Ain plummeted to 4°C.

Sheikh Hamdan has urged residents to brace themselves for the winter chill. Photo: Faz3 / Instagram

“Temperatures will drop again from January 26 and this pleasant winter weather will continue in February,” Mohamed Al Abri of the NCM told The National.

“Today, the minimum in the mountains was 0.2°C and further inland Raknah recorded 4°C – in the mountains, the lower temperatures are normal but inland, this is a low temperature. Raknah does get very, very cold and we have recorded much colder temperatures here in the past.”

Mr Al Abri said there was a likelihood of rain next week, after which the temperatures will continue to dip. “There is a chance of rain next week. It will not be strong but light to moderate rainfall is likely in the Northern Emirates and the islands on January 24 and 25.”

The NCM has warned of rough seas and strong winds blowing dust and sand over areas near the coast. The minimum temperature in the mountains will hover between 3°C and 8°C, it will 5°C to 11°C inland and 10°C to 16°C in coastal regions.

“This is normal cold weather due to north-westerly winds," Mr Al Abri said. "Because of the high pressure in the Arabian Peninsula, this makes a gradient and with the lower pressure system from the east causes a drop in temperature. The last few days have been cold but the temperature will move up for a day or two before dropping again from January 26."

Mr Al Abri said the temperature was not as low this year as in previous years, with Raknah and Jebel Jais experiencing far colder weather previously.

The NCM has warned of fog and mist on January 26, with winds picking up speed to 40kph and rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

While residents may need to wrap up warm in the evenings, pleasant daytime temperatures in the low to mid 20s will continue to encourage outdoor activities.