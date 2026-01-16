Sheikh Hamdan invites public to honour the UAE on day of solidarity this weekend

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has invited the UAE public to honour the national anthem on Saturday.

The Emirates is to mark the fourth anniversary of the deadly Houthi rebel attack on Abu Dhabi.

Three people were killed and six wounded when the Iran-backed group fired missiles and drones at a fuel tank storage site near the city's airport on January 17, 2022. Two Indians and a Pakistani citizen were killed, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

“On January 17 each year, we reflect on the resolve, unity and solidarity shown by the people of the UAE – standing proudly behind their national flag to safeguard the country’s achievements and uphold its global standing,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“We invite everyone across the UAE to follow our national media channels, which will broadcast the national anthem at 11am tomorrow, Saturday, as we renew our pledge and determination to continue advancing and elevating our beloved country.”

Day to remember

A small number of flights were disrupted briefly at the airport owing to “precautionary measures” put in place after the attack, but normal operations resumed quickly, Etihad Airways said at the time.

Friday prayers will also commemorate the fourth anniversary of the extremist attack.

“On January 17, the Emirati determination/solidarity day, the UAE cherishes its loyal people, who have rallied around their leadership, believed in their vision, and created achievements, its armed forces have written the most magnificent chapters of heroism, offered the most precious sacrifices and proved their honest love for their country,” Wam reported.

Marking the anniversary last year, President Sheikh Mohamed said January 17 was a day to remember “the strength, resilience, and solidarity of the people of the UAE”.