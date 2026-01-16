UAE Friday sermon to mark anniversary of Houthi attack

Friday prayers in the UAE are to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the deadly Houthi rebel attack on Abu Dhabi.

“On January 17, the Emirati determination/solidarity day, the UAE cherishes its loyal people, who have rallied around their leadership, believed in their vision, and created achievements, its armed forces have written the most magnificent chapters of heroism, offered the most precious sacrifices and proved their honest love for their country,” state news agency Wam reported in relation to the prayer.

Three people were killed and six wounded when the Iran-backed Yemeni group fired missiles and drones at a fuel tank storage site near Abu Dhabi airport on January 17, 2022. Two Indians and a Pakistani citizen were killed, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

A small number of flights were disrupted briefly at the airport due to “precautionary measures” after the attack, but normal operations resumed quickly, Etihad Airways confirmed at the time.

A day to remember

Marking the anniversary last year, President Sheikh Mohamed praised the “strength, resilience and solidarity” of the UAE as he marked the third anniversary of the deadly Houthi rebel attack on Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed said January 17 was a day to remember “the strength, resilience, and solidarity of the people of the UAE”.

“These values are an eternal source of pride and honour that we collectively commit to passing on to future generations,” the President said on X. “May our nation forever remain a beacon of unity and goodwill for all of humanity.”