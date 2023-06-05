Blinken wants to work toward normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for Saudi Arabia and Israel to establish relations, ahead of his trip to Riyadh.

“The United States has a real national security interest in promoting normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Mr Blinken told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Washington.

Mr Blinken pledged to AIPAC that he would take up the cause while in Riyadh.

“We remain committed to working toward that outcome, including on the trip I'm about to take this week to Jeddah, and Riyadh.”

Israel has long sought to establish relations with Saudi Arabia, but the Kingdom has said it won’t establish formal ties until progress is made toward resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In September 2020, the US helped broker the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain. Morocco and Sudan have since joined.

This is a developing story