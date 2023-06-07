Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shortly after arriving in Jeddah early on Wednesday.

Meeting after midnight in the seaside city, the two discussed bilateral relations and various ways their partnership can be enhanced, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

America’s top diplomat and the Crown Prince also spoke about “aspects of co-operation in various fields and developments in regional and international situations", the SPA said.

Also on the agenda was the war in Yemen and the continuing conflict in Sudan, the US State Department said.

“The two affirmed their shared commitment to advance stability, security and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond, including through a comprehensive political agreement to achieve peace, prosperity and security in Yemen,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The two countries have led talks between the warring sides in Sudan.

“The secretary also thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s support evacuating hundreds of US citizens from Sudan, and for the kingdom’s ongoing partnership in diplomatic negotiations to stop the fighting there,’ said Mr Miller.

Mr Blinken and Prince Mohammed also discussed deepening economic co-operation, especially in clean energy and technology, the department said.

Mr Blinken is on a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia as the US tries to shore up ties with a key regional ally.

US secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Saudi Arabia

Relations between the two countries have been frosty under President Joe Biden. But the US has made overtures in recent months.

In May, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan travelled to the kingdom and met Prince Mohammed.

Mr Blinken is also expected to meet Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan later in the day in Riyadh, where he will participate in US-Saudi strategic dialogue and a GCC meeting to enhance relations between the two countries.

He is also expected to attend a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.