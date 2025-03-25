Ukraine and Russia agree to safe navigation in Black Sea, US says

The White House on Tuesday said it has made separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and to introduce a ban on strikes targeting energy facilities in the two countries.

In a major breakthrough more than three years after Russia invaded Ukraine, Washington will also help restore Moscow's access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports, and will continue brokering talks in a bid to achieve sustainable peace, a White House statement said.

The development follows summits this week in Riyadh between the US and Russia, and the US and Ukraine.

“The United States reiterated to both sides President Donald J Trump’s imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step towards achieving an enduring peace settlement,” the White House said. “To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh.”

The White House said the US remained committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

Russia and Ukraine have also agreed to develop measures to ban strikes on the energy infrastructure of each other's countries, the White House said.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said Kyiv supported two proposed ceasefire deals and would welcome third countries monitoring the accords, concerning a truce at sea and halting energy infrastructure attacks.

In a post on X, Mr Umerov added Ukraine would regard any movement of Russian naval vessels beyond the eastern Black Sea as a breach of the spirit of the agreements and that, in such an event, Kyiv would have the right to self-defence.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

ARGYLLE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matthew%20Vaughn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Bryce%20Dallas%20Howard%2C%20Sam%20Rockwell%2C%20John%20Cena%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Rafael Nadal's record at the MWTC 2009 Finalist 2010 Champion Jan 2011 Champion Dec 2011 Semi-finalist Dec 2012 Did not play Dec 2013 Semi-finalist 2015 Semi-finalist Jan 2016 Champion Dec 2016 Champion 2017 Did not play

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

RESULTS Tottenham 1 Jan Vertonghen 13' Norwich 1 Josip Drmic 78' 2-3 on penalties

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

Central%20Bank's%20push%20for%20a%20robust%20financial%20infrastructure %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ECBDC%20real-value%20pilot%20held%20with%20three%20partner%20institutions%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPreparing%20buy%20now%2C%20pay%20later%20regulations%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPreparing%20for%20the%202023%20launch%20of%20the%20domestic%20card%20initiative%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPhase%20one%20of%20the%20Financial%20Infrastructure%20Transformation%20(FiT)%20completed%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WonderTree%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20April%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Waqas%20and%20Muhammad%20Usman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karachi%2C%20Pakistan%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%2C%20and%20Delaware%2C%20US%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Special%20education%2C%20education%20technology%2C%20assistive%20technology%2C%20augmented%20reality%3Cbr%3EN%3Cstrong%3Eumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowth%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Grants%20from%20the%20Lego%20Foundation%2C%20UAE's%20Anjal%20Z%2C%20Unicef%2C%20Pakistan's%20Ignite%20National%20Technology%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A