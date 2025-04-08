Yemen's Houthis say four killed in US strikes on Hodeidah

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Tuesday said US strikes on the western province of Hodeidah killed four people and wounded 13, a day after the group said it had attacked Israel and US warships.

"Four killed and 13 wounded in a preliminary toll of the victims of the flagrant American aggression," the rebel group's Health Ministry spokesman Anis Al Asbahi said in a post on X.

The Houthis' Al Masirah TV channel reported earlier on Tuesday "deaths and wounded in the US enemy's targeting" of Al Hawak district in Hodeidah. It said civil defence teams had rushed to the site and were working on putting out the fires and rescuing any survivors. AFP reported three violent blasts in succession.

Al Masirah also reported a US strike on the communications network in the Amran province north of Sanaa, without providing further details.

Rebel-held areas of Yemen have seen near-daily strikes blamed on the US since Washington launched an air campaign against the Houthis on March 15 to force them to stop threatening vessels in key maritime routes.

Since then, the Houthis have also launched attacks on US military ships and Israel, claiming to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The rebels began attacking ships transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, pausing the attacks during a January ceasefire.

Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza at the start of March, and resumed its offensive on the Palestinian territory on March 18, ending the short-lived truce. The new US campaign followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on vessels over Israel's blockade on Gaza.

The Houthi attacks had crippled the vital Red Sea route, which normally carries about 12 per cent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies to make a much longer detour around the tip of southern Africa.

