Air strikes reported in Sanaa amid US campaign against Houthis

Air strikes were reported in Sanaa on Wednesday, amid a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a> military campaign against Yemen's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis" target="_blank">Houthi</a> rebels. One of the targets appeared to be Houthi barracks inside the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/26/yemens-houthi-rebels-say-israeli-air-strikes-hit-sanaa-airport/" target="_blank">Sanaa airport</a>'s customs building, Al Arabiya reported, quoting local sources. Local media reported strikes on the Bani Al Harith and Bani Hashish districts in the Yemeni capital. The Houthis have held Sanaa since 2014. "A series of strikes by the US aggression have hit the south and north of the capital," Al Masirah channel said, without providing further details. The station had earlier reported 17 raids by the US "on the Saada governorate", on top of two more on Amran. The Iran-backed rebels' news agency, Saba, said "the American aggression targeted the Oncology Hospital building in Saada". The hospital, which Houthi media said was under construction, was also hit last week. Earlier on Wednesday, a Houthi military representative had said the group targeted "enemy warships in the Red Sea, led by the US aircraft carrier [USS Harry S] Truman", blamed for the Yemen strikes. The US has been engaged in a renewed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/trump-warns-houthis-hell-will-rain-down-as-us-strikes-on-yemen-kill-at-least-24/" target="_blank">bombing campaign against the Houthis</a> across Yemen, with strikes reported almost every day since the large-scale attacks on March 15. At least 53 people, including five children, were killed and 98 others injured in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/us-launches-several-strikes-across-yemen-in-clear-escalation-with-houthi-rebel-group/" target="_blank">first round of strikes</a>, according to the Houthis. The rebels have launched a series of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/26/houthis-say-us-strikes-will-not-stop-them-as-yemen-is-bombed/" target="_blank">attacks on international shipping</a> lanes in the Red Sea, with scores of vessels hit in drone and missile strikes. The group claims it is carrying out the attacks against Israeli-flagged ships or vessels bound for Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. US President Donald Trump has vowed the Iran-backed rebels will be "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/19/houthi-barbarians-will-be-annihilated-trump-says/" target="_blank">completely annihilated</a>" if they continue the attacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the US was "doing a great favour to the world" in striking the Houthis. The strikes come amid a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/26/hegseth-resignation-call-signal-chat/" target="_blank">scandal in Washington</a> over a journalist inadvertently being added to a chat group that included high-level US officials, where they discussed the impending strikes against the Houthis.