Houthis say US strikes will not stop them as Yemen is bombed

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday said US attacks would not defeat them as Washington continues to target the Iran-backed group with near-daily basis.

The group's heartland of Sadaa in northern Yemen and Amran were hit 17 times by the US, the rebels said, adding that warplanes carried out “aggressive air raids … causing material damage to citizens' property”. There was no further details given of any deaths or injuries.

Mahdi Al Mashat, chairman of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council (SPC), told US President Donald Trump that the entire duration of his term in office would not be enough to stop their attacks. “Your decision to attack our country to dissuade us from supporting Gaza will not succeed, and will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted," he said in a statement addressed to him.

“Your entire presidential term will not be enough to dissuade us.”

The Houthis claimed solidarity with the Palestinian people by attacking international shipping routes in the Red Sea following the start of the Gaza War. The rebels had paused their campaign when a ceasefire in Gaza took effect in January, however, they resumed attacks when the truce was broken by Israel.

“The reckless decisions of US President Donald Trump have no legitimacy at all and are a desperate attempt to protect the Zionist enemy and support its crimes, aggression and siege against the Palestinian people,” he said.

On March 15, the US announced another military offensive against the Houthis, promising to use overwhelming force until the group stopped firing on vessels in the shipping routes of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Washington said Houthi leaders had been killed in the first day of strikes that the rebel-run health ministry said took the lives of 53 people. Since then, rebel-held areas in war-torn Yemen have been under attack almost on a daily basis but the Houthis have vowed their attacks on shipping would not stop.

“The international community must declare a firm and unified position towards American recklessness and to stop them from supporting the criminal Zionists, who represents a threat to international peace and security,” Mr Al Mashat said.

Mr Trump threatened to “annihilate” the Houthis and warned Tehran against continuing to aid the group.

The US this month placed sanctions on seven senior members of the Houthi militia, along with a Yemeni businessman linked to the Iran-backed group, for allegedly procuring weapons from Russia and supplying Moscow with fighters for its war in Ukraine.

